ChatGPT Down Again, Users Already Disturbed

ChatGPT is down for users globally, possibly due to a technical issue affecting millions of users worldwide. Users took to social media, asking if this is the worst time for the chatbot amid the rise of DeepSeek.

Social Media, X is flooded with worries on the dependence on AI. Users comment saying, “Productivity is about to take a nose dive everywhere.”

Reports indicate that ChatGPT is currently down for many users

However, after few minutes of its disturbance, the chatgpt came back in service.

It is speculated that there must have been a technical error.