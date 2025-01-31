ChatGPT Down Again, Users Already Disturbed

ChatGPT is down for users globally, possibly due to a technical issue affecting millions of users worldwide. Users took to social media, asking if this is the worst time for the chatbot amid the rise of DeepSeek.
Social Media, X is flooded with worries on the dependence on AI. Users comment saying, “Productivity is about to take a nose dive everywhere.”
ChatGPT is down :/ pic.twitter.com/cAKnVu2YXvAdvertisement · Scroll to continue
— Aiden⚡ (@MrPositiveVibes) January 31, 2025
Reports indicate that ChatGPT is currently down for many users
➡️https://t.co/6TqO85Qbov
Repost if it’s also down for you #ChatgptDown #ChatgptOutage pic.twitter.com/oDHt23ER84
— Outage.Report (@ReportOutage) January 31, 2025
Mummy! What’s wrong ChatGPT? Paid subscription is also down? pic.twitter.com/J7dH3RfwOh
— venkat ramana (@venkatvp) January 31, 2025
However, after few minutes of its disturbance, the chatgpt came back in service.
It is speculated that there must have been a technical error.