Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a significant outage affecting users globally, with many encountering a 'bad gateway' error. According to DownDetector, which monitors online service disruptions, over 16,000 users in the United States reported issues.

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a significant outage affecting users globally, with many encountering a ‘bad gateway’ error. According to DownDetector, which monitors online service disruptions, over 16,000 users in the United States reported issues.

OpenAI currently investigating the issue

OpenAI acknowledged the situation, stating, “We are currently investigating this issue.” The data indicated that 79% of users faced general problems with ChatGPT, while 15% reported issues with the mobile app and 6% had trouble accessing the website.

Numerous users took to social media to express their frustrations. One user humorously noted on X (formerly Twitter), “Chat GPT is down and I need help on the last question of my exam.”

Users express frustration

Another remarked, “ChatGPT is down today; everyone please get back to writing your own code now.” A third user reflected, “Me wondering if I asked too much of Chat GPT and somehow caused it to go down. #ChatGPT.”

OpenAI has not yet provided a timeline for when the issue will be resolved or the cause of the outage. The duration for fixing a 502 Bad Gateway error can range from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the underlying issue.

ChatGPT Outage on Monday

Just days prior, ChatGPT faced another major outage on Monday, shortly after OpenAI introduced its new search functionality. During that incident, users encountered a “404 Not Found” error message.

OpenAI had launched the ChatGPT search feature the previous week, enabling users to search the web for information directly through the AI chatbot.

Traffic surges that lead to outages or capacity issues with ChatGPT typically occur during specific peak times, particularly when major updates or new features are announced. These surges can result in significant slowdowns or service interruptions due to system overloads

Read More: Pakistani Content Writer Rejected After ‘So Called’ AI Detectors Flags Her ‘Orignal’ Work

Filed under

chatgpt chatgpt bad gateway chatgpt down chatgpt outage OpenAI
