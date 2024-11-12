China: Car Crash at Sports Centre Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

A driver killed 35 people and severely injured 43 others when he drove his car into a crowded sports center in Zhuhai, a city in southern China.

In a tragic incident that has shocked China, a driver killed 35 people and severely injured 43 others when he drove his car into a crowded sports center in Zhuhai, a city in southern China. Police in Zhuhai, a coastal city known for its annual airshow hosted by the People’s Liberation Army, have detained a 62-year-old man in connection with the attack.

Late Monday night, as people gathered to exercise at a sports center in Zhuhai’s Xiangzhou district, a man drove his vehicle directly into the crowd, hitting numerous individuals in the process. The suspect, identified only by his surname, Fan, was reportedly armed with a knife and sustained neck injuries, which authorities believe to be self-inflicted. Police detained him at the scene, where he was found unconscious and immediately transferred to a hospital for medical care.

Dissatisfaction Linked to Financial Dispute

According to police reports, Fan’s motivations may be rooted in personal grievances, particularly involving a recent divorce settlement. The preliminary investigation suggested that Fan was dissatisfied with the division of financial assets, which may have fueled his decision to carry out the horrific act. Details about the exact circumstances remain unclear, and authorities have not disclosed further information about his background or potential history of grievances.

For hours after the attack, uncertainty surrounded the exact number of fatalities and injuries. Local hospitals, overwhelmed by the sudden influx of victims, provided limited information, and calls to various facilities in Zhuhai went unanswered or redirected by officials. One hospital, however, disclosed that it was treating over 20 injured individuals, as reported by state media on Monday.

Strict Censorship Limits Discussion on Social Media

Chinese social media platforms responded with tight censorship, effectively restricting discussions of the event. Searches for information related to the Zhuhai sports center incident yielded minimal results on Weibo, China’s largest microblogging site. The few available posts merely acknowledged that an incident had occurred, offering no photos or substantial details. By Tuesday morning, articles by Chinese media covering the attack were also removed from online platforms.

Video Circulation on Global Platforms Outside China

Although censored domestically, videos of the incident began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) outside of China’s “Great Firewall.” These videos, shared by prominent dissident and news blogger Li Ying, also known as Teacher Li, showcased scenes of devastation. Footage revealed dozens of injured individuals lying on the running track, with emergency responders performing CPR. In one video, a woman can be heard saying, “My foot is broken,” while a firefighter assists others and asks bystanders to clear the area.

Increased Censorship During Major Events

China’s internet censors are known to intensify efforts to monitor and restrict information ahead of major state events, such as the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, where key government policy announcements are made. In light of the upcoming airshow hosted by the People’s Liberation Army in Zhuhai, authorities have likely heightened surveillance and censorship to prevent the spread of information that might distract from official agendas or reflect poorly on public safety.

A Beloved Recreation Hub Shuttered

The Zhuhai sports center, a popular community hub where residents often gather for recreational activities like running, football, and dance, has temporarily closed following the tragedy. The center typically attracts hundreds of visitors each evening, and its indefinite closure is a painful reminder of the community’s loss and the harrowing impact of the attack.

Rise in Targeted Attacks in China Raises Concerns

This incident is the latest in a concerning trend of violent attacks across China, where suspects have targeted random individuals, including children. Recent months have seen several similar tragedies, such as an October incident in Beijing where a 50-year-old man allegedly attacked children at a school, injuring five. In September, three individuals lost their lives in a knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai. These violent episodes have sparked growing concerns among Chinese citizens and calls for increased security and preventive measures.