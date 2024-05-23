China Holds Punishment Military Drill, Just Days After Lai Ching-te Assumed The Presidency Of The Island

The exercises were described as a “strong punishment for the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and a stern warning against external interference and provocation,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited a military spokesman.

The reference to “external interference” likely points to the US, Taiwan’s primary military supporter. President Joe Biden has consistently affirmed that the US would defend Taiwan’s democracy if attacked, while China remains committed to bringing Taiwan under its control, even by force if necessary.

The drills intensify pressure on Lai, who took office on Monday in the island that produces the majority of the world’s advanced semiconductors. In his inaugural speech, Lai urged China to abandon its threat of war, emphasizing that neither side of the strait was subordinate to the other.

China has already expressed its disapproval of Lai’s presidency, calling his speech a “dangerous signal of seeking independence.” It also condemned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for congratulating Lai, sanctioned a former US congressman who supported Taipei, and imposed symbolic sanctions on US defense companies.

These military exercises further complicate matters for the new government in Taipei. Opposition lawmakers are pushing for legal changes to limit its powers, prompting thousands to protest on Tuesday night. These demonstrations are expected to continue on Friday as the legislature progresses with the proposed changes.

The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, as well as to the north, south, and east of Taiwan, and around the offshore islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, Xinhua reported. The exercises are scheduled to last two days. While the number of ships and planes involved was not immediately clear, this is the most widespread exercise around Taiwan since April of last year.

