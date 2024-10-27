Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

China has announced its intention to implement “countermeasures” in response to a recently approved arms sale package by the US to Taiwan.

China Promises ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Taiwan $2 Billion Arms Deal

In a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions, China has announced its intention to implement “countermeasures” in response to a recently approved arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan. This comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the security and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

US Arms Sale Overview

On Friday, the Pentagon disclosed the approval of a potential $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan. This package includes an advanced air defense missile system that has been battle-tested in Ukraine, along with advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The deal, which is awaiting Congressional approval, represents a major enhancement of Taiwan’s defensive capabilities.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the arms sale comprises $1.16 billion in missile systems and an estimated $828 million in radar systems. The missile systems being sold include three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), which feature the advanced AMRAAM Extended Range surface-to-air missiles.

China’s Strong Response

In a statement released late Saturday, China’s foreign ministry expressed strong condemnation of the arms sales and stated that it had lodged “solemn representations” with the United States. The ministry urged the US to halt its military support to Taiwan, characterizing these actions as dangerous moves that threaten peace and stability in the region.

“China will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” the ministry stated, though it did not provide specific details on the nature of these countermeasures.

Taiwan’s Reception of the Arms Sale

Taiwan’s government has welcomed the arms package, marking it as the 17th arms sale to the island under the Biden administration. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that in light of the threats posed by China, it is imperative for Taiwan to protect its homeland and demonstrate its determination to defend itself.

Taiwan’s defense ministry highlighted the importance of the NASAMS, referencing their successful deployment in Ukraine and asserting that this acquisition would bolster Taiwan’s air defense capabilities amidst China’s increasing military activities in the region.

The Broader Context

The approval of this arms sale has further strained US-China relations, with Beijing asserting that such actions seriously damage bilateral ties and exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait. China has been escalating its military presence around Taiwan, including conducting military exercises earlier this month, as it continues to assert sovereignty over the self-governed island.

In September, Beijing had already sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for previous military equipment sales to Taiwan, indicating a pattern of escalating reprisals.

Filed under

China Taiwan taiwan strait United States (US)
