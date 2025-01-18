China Strengthens Belt and Road Ties with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Eyes Deeper Regional Influence

China has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing relations with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It emphasizes deepened cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and strengthening diplomatic ties. The statement comes ahead of key diplomatic engagements with both nations.

Bangladesh Visit Highlights

Ahead of the visit by Bangladesh’s Interim Government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Hossain, from January 20 to 24, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted China’s willingness to enhance political mutual trust and deepen Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh. Guo described China and Bangladesh as “traditional friendly neighbors” and emphasized the importance of respect, equality, and mutual support in their relationship.

Guo also noted that 2025 would mark the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and the “China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchange Year.” He reiterated China’s readiness to strengthen interactions at various levels and expand people-to-people exchanges, underscoring their comprehensive strategic partnership.

India’s Opposition To BRI

China’s renewed commitment to the BRI comes amidst India’s consistent opposition to the initiative. New Delhi has previously expressed concerns over the BRI passing through Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, stating it violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Indian government has urged China to cease activities in the disputed regions.

Sri Lankan President’s Visit To China

China also lauded the recent visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake from January 14 to 17. President Xi Jinping and President Dissanayake signed multiple cooperation agreements, including a Belt and Road cooperation plan, agricultural exports, and projects aimed at improving people’s livelihoods.

Guo described the meeting as a historic opportunity to advance the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership. “China and Sri Lanka today have a historic opportunity to build on what has been achieved and take the relationship into the next chapter,” he said.

Strengthening Regional Partnerships

Both engagements reflect China’s growing focus on strengthening partnerships with South Asian nations under its neighborhood diplomacy framework. The BRI continues to play a central role in China’s outreach, offering development opportunities while drawing criticism for its potential to increase dependency on Chinese investments.

China’s active engagement with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka showcases its broader strategy to bolster regional influence and foster closer ties through economic, political, and cultural initiatives.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Watch: TikTok CEO Thanks Donald Trump In Video Message After Supreme Court’s Ban Decision