China’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Sinks In Dock, US Officials Confirm

China’s efforts to match U.S. maritime military power have faced a major setback after its newest nuclear submarine sank in a dock. U.S. officials confirmed the incident occurred last May or June at the Wuchang shipyard near Wuhan, revealed through satellite images despite attempts by Chinese authorities to keep it quiet.

Details of the Incident

The submarine, part of the Zhou-class known for its unique X-shaped stern that enhances maneuverability, sank next to a pier. It’s unclear if there were any casualties, but experts suspect it may have contained nuclear fuel. While the submarine has been salvaged, it could take many months before it is operational again. American officials noted that there has been no check for radiation in the surrounding waters by Chinese authorities.

Official Silence

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not acknowledged the sinking, raising concerns about military transparency and accountability. A U.S. defense official commented on the silence, questioning the PLA’s training standards and overall equipment quality. “The incident raises deeper questions about the PLA’s internal accountability and oversight of China’s defense industry,” he stated.

Expert Reactions

Thomas Shugart, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, was among the first to spot unusual activity at the shipyard, prompting speculation about an accident. He remarked on the unlikeliness of such an event being concealed in the U.S., highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Implications for Naval Expansion

As of 2022, China had six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack submarines, and 48 diesel-powered attack submarines. The Pentagon estimates this fleet could grow to 65 by 2025 and 80 by 2035. Analysts believe the sinking will slow China’s plans to expand its nuclear submarine fleet. Brent Sadler from the Heritage Foundation remarked, “This is significant,” pointing out the potential delays in China’s maritime ambitions.

The sinking of China’s latest nuclear submarine not only impacts its naval capabilities but also raises questions about the effectiveness and accountability of its military operations. As China strives to enhance its maritime strength, setbacks like this could prove crucial in its quest to compete with U.S. military power.

