Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CM Naidu Congratulates Usha Vance As She Makes History As First Indian-American Second Lady

As Usha Vance prepares to take on her new role as Second Lady, her historic achievement resonates deeply within both the Indian-American community and the global Telugu population.

CM Naidu Congratulates Usha Vance As She Makes History As First Indian-American Second Lady

In a moment of historic significance, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has congratulated Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, as she prepares to become the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. Her achievement is seen as a monumental milestone for the Indian community, especially those with roots in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his heartfelt congratulations, noting that Usha Vance’s ascent to this prestigious position is a moment of pride for the Telugu community globally. “His victory marks a historic moment, as Mrs. Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the Second Lady of the US. This is a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world,” Naidu wrote. He also expressed his hope to welcome the Vances to Andhra Pradesh in the future.

Usha Vance, the child of Indian immigrants, grew up in a suburb of San Diego, California. Her family is Hindu, and her husband, JD Vance, made headlines in 2019 when he converted to Catholicism. This historic victory for Usha Vance marks not only a personal achievement but also a significant step in the broader recognition of Indian-Americans in U.S. political life.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the president-elect, Donald Trump, in a phone call. Modi referred to Trump as his “friend” and expressed his happiness over his victory. The relationship between Modi and Trump has been one of mutual respect, with both leaders frequently referring to each other as “true friends” during Trump’s first administration.

As Usha Vance prepares to take on her new role as Second Lady, her historic achievement resonates deeply within both the Indian-American community and the global Telugu population. The recognition of her roots and the opportunities that lie ahead are a testament to the growing influence of Indian-Americans in U.S. politics.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Path To The Presidency: Key Dates, Legal Hurdles, and What Happens Before January 2025

Filed under

Andhra Pradesh CM donald trump First Indian-American Second Lady Indian American Community JD Vance Narendra Modi Telugu heritage U.S. politics Usha Vance
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox