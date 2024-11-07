CM Naidu Congratulates Usha Vance As She Makes History As First Indian-American Second Lady

As Usha Vance prepares to take on her new role as Second Lady, her historic achievement resonates deeply within both the Indian-American community and the global Telugu population.

In a moment of historic significance, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has congratulated Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, as she prepares to become the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. Her achievement is seen as a monumental milestone for the Indian community, especially those with roots in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his heartfelt congratulations, noting that Usha Vance’s ascent to this prestigious position is a moment of pride for the Telugu community globally. “His victory marks a historic moment, as Mrs. Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the Second Lady of the US. This is a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world,” Naidu wrote. He also expressed his hope to welcome the Vances to Andhra Pradesh in the future.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. @JDVance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Mrs. Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the Second Lady… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 6, 2024

Usha Vance, the child of Indian immigrants, grew up in a suburb of San Diego, California. Her family is Hindu, and her husband, JD Vance, made headlines in 2019 when he converted to Catholicism. This historic victory for Usha Vance marks not only a personal achievement but also a significant step in the broader recognition of Indian-Americans in U.S. political life.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the president-elect, Donald Trump, in a phone call. Modi referred to Trump as his “friend” and expressed his happiness over his victory. The relationship between Modi and Trump has been one of mutual respect, with both leaders frequently referring to each other as “true friends” during Trump’s first administration.

As Usha Vance prepares to take on her new role as Second Lady, her historic achievement resonates deeply within both the Indian-American community and the global Telugu population. The recognition of her roots and the opportunities that lie ahead are a testament to the growing influence of Indian-Americans in U.S. politics.

