Trump’s Path To The Presidency: Key Dates, Legal Hurdles, and What Happens Before January 2025

At noon on January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will take the oath of office on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. This moment marks the official beginning of his second term as president.

Donald Trump, re-elected as the 47th president of the United States, faces a turbulent path before he takes office on January 20, 2025. His victory, solidified by the Electoral College, marks a dramatic return to political power, but his transition into office is far from straightforward.

The outgoing administration of President Joe Biden will hand over the reins to Trump in a transition period filled with legal and procedural complexities. Despite his re-election, Trump faces multiple court cases and deadlines that will impact his journey to the White House.

Transition Timeline: Key Dates Leading Up to January 2025

The U.S. government has a clear process for the peaceful transition of power, but Trump’s unique situation has complicated matters. Here are the essential dates that will guide the transition over the coming months:

December 11, 2024 : Deadline for states to issue Certificates of Ascertainment confirming election results.

: Deadline for states to issue Certificates of Ascertainment confirming election results. December 17, 2024 : Electors from all 50 states and Washington, DC, will meet to cast their official votes in the Electoral College.

: Electors from all 50 states and Washington, DC, will meet to cast their official votes in the Electoral College. January 3, 2025 : The 119th Congress will begin its term, with new lawmakers taking their oaths of office.

: The 119th Congress will begin its term, with new lawmakers taking their oaths of office. January 6, 2025 : Congress will count the electoral votes in a joint session, officially making Trump the next president.

: Congress will count the electoral votes in a joint session, officially making Trump the next president. January 20, 2025: Trump’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, marking the beginning of his second term as president.

Legal Challenges Loom for Trump

Despite his victory, Trump is not without significant legal challenges. Earlier this year, he was convicted of 34 counts related to falsifying business records concerning hush money payments. A jury found him guilty, but the sentence, set for November 26, 2024, is clouded with uncertainty.

Judge Juan Merchan may throw out the conviction as early as November 12, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. While Trump is unlikely to serve jail time, the judge could impose a fine or probation.

Furthermore, Trump faces federal charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents. These cases are likely to take a backseat during his presidency, though their resolution remains unclear.

In addition to criminal charges, Trump faces hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages from civil lawsuits, including defamation and business fraud claims, and lawsuits from Capitol Police officers injured during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Key Election Milestones Before Inauguration

Although Trump has won the 2024 election, the process does not end with voters casting ballots. The U.S. Electoral College is a pivotal part of the electoral process, and states have until December 11 to certify their results.

Electors will meet on December 17 to cast their votes, which will officially confirm Trump’s victory. The process will culminate in Congress counting the electoral votes on January 6, presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris, who will oversee the ceremony of declaring Trump as president-elect.

Government Funding and Congressional Control

Before Trump assumes office, the U.S. government faces funding deadlines. A temporary funding bill will expire on December 20, requiring lawmakers to pass new legislation during the “lame-duck” session to ensure the government remains operational.

Following the mid-term elections, January 3, 2025, marks the official start of the new Congress. It’s yet to be determined which party will control the House, but Republicans are expected to maintain a majority in the Senate. This shift in congressional power will likely impact Trump’s early legislative agenda.

Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony

At noon on January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will take the oath of office on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. This moment marks the official beginning of his second term as president. Four years later, on January 20, 2029, the next U.S. president will be sworn in, marking the end of Trump’s presidency.

As Trump navigates his way through a complex political and legal landscape, all eyes will be on the coming months to see how his administration will shape the future of the nation and his place in American history.

ALSO READ: