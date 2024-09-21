Crisis In Haiti Is Worsening Rapidly: United Nations’ Expert

The United Nations’ expert on human rights in Haiti, William O’Neill, has warned that the crisis in the troubled Caribbean nation is worsening rapidly. As the deadline for an international security mission draws near, O'Neill urged for an intensification of efforts to restore stability in Haiti.

“The solutions are there, and they already exist. But efforts must be redoubled immediately,” O’Neill stated after completing his visit to Haiti. He emphasized, “This enduring agony must stop. It is a race against time.”

Gangs Tighten Control, Causing Widespread Devastation

Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, has been largely overtaken by armed gangs, many of which are using weapons trafficked from the United States. These gangs have expanded their control into nearby regions, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis that includes mass displacement, severe shortages of food and medical supplies, record levels of hunger, and rampant sexual violence.

As gang activity increases, the country’s security forces have struggled to keep up. O’Neill noted, “The equipment [Haiti’s police] have received is inadequate, and its resources are insufficient,” while warning that firearms and ammunition continue to be smuggled into the country, enabling gangs to carry out large-scale attacks and seize more territory.

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates

The humanitarian toll continues to mount. O’Neill reported that an estimated 700,000 people are now internally displaced, half of whom are children. This figure represents a significant rise from the 580,000 displaced people reported in June.

Southern regions of Haiti, which had previously been insulated from much of the conflict, are now experiencing severe inflation, a shortage of essential supplies, and an influx of displaced populations. In these areas, incidents of sexual violence, child trafficking, and the recruitment of children into gangs are also on the rise.

The health sector is collapsing, with fewer than a third of Haiti’s health services operating normally. Hunger is pervasive, affecting nearly 5 million people across the country. Conditions in the nation’s prisons are especially dire, with dozens of inmates dying in overcrowded and unsanitary cells due to lack of food.

International Security Mission Fails to Meet Expectations

In 2022, Haiti’s former government requested international assistance to help its police force regain control. However, with less than two weeks remaining on the initial one-year mandate, fewer than a quarter of the promised troops have been deployed, and the results so far have been limited.

Of the 2,900 troops pledged by various countries, only around 400 have been sent. Additionally, only $63 million has been contributed to the United Nations’ dedicated trust fund, falling short of what is needed to effectively combat the ongoing crisis.

Corruption and Impunity Complicate Recovery Efforts

Haiti’s judicial system remains paralyzed, with over 80% of prisoners awaiting trial, while anti-corruption efforts have yielded little success. O’Neill described the corruption in Haiti as “corrosive,” stating that it affects “every level” of society with “almost complete impunity.”

Despite the international community’s pledges to support Haiti, the situation continues to deteriorate, raising the urgency for a stronger and more coordinated global response before the security mission’s mandate expires.

