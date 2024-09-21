UN Urges Investigation into Explosive Attacks on Lebanese Civilians Amid Rising Tensions

The use of ordinary communication devices as weapons in warfare has sparked outrage at the UN, with human rights experts calling for accountability

The use of ordinary communication devices as weapons in warfare has sparked outrage at the United Nations, with human rights experts calling for accountability. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the recent explosions in Lebanon that utilized pagers, two-way radios, and other electronic equipment to target civilians without their knowledge. These attacks, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, reportedly resulted in the deaths of 37 people and injuries to more than 3,400 others.

UN Demands Accountability for Attacks

Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Volker Türk called for an independent and transparent investigation into the attacks, urging that those responsible be held accountable. “Those who ordered and carried out these attacks must be held to account,” he emphasized. Lebanon has accused Israel of carrying out the attacks, which appeared to target Hezbollah militants but resulted in significant civilian casualties, including children.

Lebanon Blames Israel for Civilian Casualties

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib accused Israel of orchestrating the explosions, which he claimed terrorized ordinary citizens across Lebanon. “Israel is terrorizing the Lebanese population in their streets, in markets, shops, and homes where their communication devices exploded,” Bouhabib said, holding up a disturbing image of a mangled hand as evidence of the attack’s brutality.

Bouhabib also pointed to a now-deleted tweet by an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting Israel’s involvement in the explosions. “Official declarations and a tweet by an adviser to Prime Minister Netanyahu, later deleted, emphasized the responsibility of Israel and praised the positive results of this assault,” Bouhabib told the council.

Israel Defends Its Actions, Blames Hezbollah

In response, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon refused to comment directly on the allegations but reaffirmed Israel’s stance against Hezbollah, accusing the militant group of holding Lebanon hostage. “We will do everything we can to target those terrorists to minimize casualties for civilians,” Danon stated. He also criticized the Lebanese minister for failing to address Hezbollah’s role in the ongoing conflict. “The Lebanese people are trapped in the grip of this terrorist organization,” Danon added, reinforcing Israel’s commitment to defending itself against Hezbollah’s provocations.

Hezbollah’s Role and Rising Regional Tensions

Hezbollah has a history of conflict with Israel, most notably during the 2006 war. In recent weeks, the militant group has carried out frequent strikes against Israel in support of Hamas, following Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7. Israel, for its part, has launched retaliatory strikes across Lebanon’s southern border. Danon emphasized that Israel is not seeking a broader conflict but will “do whatever it takes” to return the 60,000 Israelis displaced by Hezbollah’s attacks to their homes.

UN Warns of Escalating Violence

The UN’s political chief Rosemary DiCarlo issued a stark warning to the Security Council, describing the attacks as a grave risk to peace and security in the region. “The explosions, combined with the bloodshed in Gaza and the daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border, pose a serious threat to regional stability,” she said, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

DiCarlo’s sentiments were echoed by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who warned that the region is “on the brink of a catastrophe” and called for an immediate return to the ceasefire that existed before Hamas’ October 7 attacks. “A diplomatic solution must be pursued urgently to prevent further escalation,” Dujarric urged.

International Reactions: Iran Condemns Israel

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani held Israel fully responsible for the attacks, calling them “horrific crimes” and pledging to pursue justice for the victims. Iravani also linked the incident to a wider threat to regional peace and security, asserting that “the international community must not ignore the role that Western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, play in enabling Israel’s aggressions.”

Human Rights Violations and War Crime

UN High Commissioner Volker Türk reiterated that the attacks violated both international human rights law and humanitarian law. He explained that the use of booby-trapped communication devices, disguised as harmless, was particularly egregious. “It is a war crime to commit violence intended to spread terror among civilians,” Türk declared. “This method of warfare may be new and unfamiliar, but international humanitarian and human rights law apply regardless and must be upheld.”