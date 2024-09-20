Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Israel Submits Legal Briefs Contesting ICC’s Gaza War Crimes Investigation

Israel submitted formal legal challenges to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, disputing the court’s jurisdiction and questioning the legality of arrest warrants requested against Israeli leaders over their handling of the Gaza war.

Israel Submits Legal Briefs Contesting ICC’s Gaza War Crimes Investigation

Israel submitted formal legal challenges to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, disputing the court’s jurisdiction and questioning the legality of arrest warrants requested against Israeli leaders over their handling of the Gaza war. These filings, announced by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, specifically target arrest warrants sought against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Delaying the ICC’s Decision on Warrants

The ICC’s arrest warrants, initially requested in May, have been under review, with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan urging judges to move forward with their ruling on the matter. Alongside the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, the court is also considering warrants against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other prominent figures within the Palestinian militant group.

READ MORE: Trump: Jewish Voters To Be Partly Responsible For Election Loss If He Fails

Israel’s legal submissions may delay the ICC’s decision on the arrest warrants, adding a layer of complexity to the court’s ongoing investigations.

Israel’s Legal Arguments

The Israeli Foreign Ministry’s objections are outlined in two key documents. The first argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over the case, highlighting what Israel describes as a “manifest lack of jurisdiction” concerning war crimes in Gaza.

The second filing claims that the ICC Prosecutor violated court procedures by moving forward without giving Israel the opportunity to investigate the allegations internally. The ministry stated that the prosecutor breached the rules by “failing to provide Israel with the opportunity to exercise its right to investigate by itself the claims raised by the Prosecutor, before proceeding.”

The ICC Prosecutor’s office has not yet commented on these recent developments.

Prosecutor’s Stance on the Warrants

In contrast to Israel’s objections, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has previously asserted that the court has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories. He emphasized that standard ICC rules, which prevent the court from intervening if a country is conducting its own genuine investigation, do not apply in this instance.

This claim has been a point of contention between the two sides. Israel and Palestinian leaders have both dismissed allegations of war crimes, accusing the ICC of overstepping its mandate.

Context of the Gaza Conflict

The current legal battle at the ICC comes against the backdrop of ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli sources.

In response, Israel has carried out extensive military operations in Gaza, resulting in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths. These operations have significantly worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region, drawing widespread international concern.

Ongoing War Crimes Allegations

Both Israel and Palestinian leaders have faced allegations of war crimes throughout the conflict. However, representatives from both sides have criticized the ICC’s actions, with Israeli leaders questioning the court’s jurisdiction and Palestinian leaders raising concerns about the impartiality of the investigation.

As the ICC continues to deliberate over the arrest warrants, the legal and diplomatic implications of the case are expected to further complicate relations between Israel, Palestine, and the international community.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: UNGA 2024 ‘Summit Of The Future’ Kicks Off: Climate Change, War And UN Reforms Take Center Stage

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu icc Israel War Crimes

Also Read

IDA Education Awards 2024: Celebrating Innovation In Indian Education—Which State Came Out On Top?

IDA Education Awards 2024: Celebrating Innovation In Indian Education—Which State Came Out On Top?

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 International Wickets Milestone In Test Against Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 International Wickets Milestone In Test Against Bangladesh

Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR Treats Fans With A New Poster As He Builds The Hype For His New Release

Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR Treats Fans With A New Poster As He Builds The...

Snoop Dogg All Set To Make His Debut As Coach On The Voice Season 26- Deets Inside!

Snoop Dogg All Set To Make His Debut As Coach On The Voice Season 26-...

Kumar Tuhin Appointed As India’s Ambassador To The Netherlands: A Look At His Diplomatic Career

Kumar Tuhin Appointed As India’s Ambassador To The Netherlands: A Look At His Diplomatic Career

Entertainment

Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR Treats Fans With A New Poster As He Builds The Hype For His New Release

Devara: Part 1: Jr NTR Treats Fans With A New Poster As He Builds The

Snoop Dogg All Set To Make His Debut As Coach On The Voice Season 26- Deets Inside!

Snoop Dogg All Set To Make His Debut As Coach On The Voice Season 26-

‘Who Am I Now After The Kids?,’ Asks Eva Mendes As She Opens Up About Motherhood

‘Who Am I Now After The Kids?,’ Asks Eva Mendes As She Opens Up About

It’s Official! Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Announced By Netflix

It’s Official! Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Announced By Netflix

Florence Pugh Admits To Having Trouble With Facing Criticism: Really Painful To Read People Being Nasty

Florence Pugh Admits To Having Trouble With Facing Criticism: Really Painful To Read People Being

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox