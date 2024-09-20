UNGA 2024 ‘Summit Of The Future’ Kicks Off: Climate Change, War And UN Reforms Take Center Stage

This week, New York plays host to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its 79th annual session. The opening ceremonies kick off on Tuesday, with speeches spanning six days. A long-standing tradition sees Brazil as the first to speak, a custom rooted in its historical role of initiating sessions.

This week, New York plays host to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its 79th annual session. The opening ceremonies kick off on Tuesday, with speeches spanning six days. A long-standing tradition sees Brazil as the first to speak, a custom rooted in its historical role of initiating sessions. The United States, as the host, follows Brazil’s address.

The sequence of speeches is organized by rank, starting with heads of state, followed by deputy heads, heads of government, ministers, and other officials. This year, the assembly will feature 87 heads of state, three vice-presidents, two crown princes, and 45 heads of government.

Beyond the 15-Minute Rule: Historical Exceptions

Typically, each speech at the UNGA is capped at 15 minutes, though this limit is occasionally stretched. Noteworthy exceptions include Fidel Castro’s 1960 speech, which lasted four and a half hours, and Muammar Gaddafi’s hour-and-a-half-long address in 2009.

Focus Areas for This Year’s Assembly

While the official theme for the General Assembly is “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations,” several critical issues are expected to dominate the discourse:

– The Gaza Conflict The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has led to over 41,000 deaths since October 2023, is likely to be a central topic. Leaders are expected to push for a ceasefire and address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

– The Ukraine Conflict The protracted conflict in Ukraine will be another major focus. With more than two and a half years of strife, calls for peace and an end to the Russian invasion are anticipated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressing the assembly later in the week.

– Climate Change Leaders from nations severely impacted by climate change will advocate for urgent measures to combat global warming. The discussions will center on the devastating effects of climate change on vulnerable populations.

– Reforming the UN Security Council Reforming the UN Security Council will likely be a significant topic, with countries such as Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan leading the charge. Proposals include adding new permanent members and limiting the use of vetoes.

The Summit of the Future

Before the official speeches begin, the UN will host the Summit of the Future on September 22-23. This two-day event aims to tackle contemporary governance issues, including those related to artificial intelligence. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is advocating for major reforms of global institutions such as the UN Security Council, the World Bank, and the IMF.

