Trump: Jewish Voters To Be Partly Responsible For Election Loss If He Fails

In a bold and controversial statement, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Jewish-American voters would be partly responsible if he were to lose the upcoming 2024 election to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

In a bold and controversial statement, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Jewish-American voters would be partly responsible if he were to lose the upcoming 2024 election to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

Trump Addresses Israeli-American Council National Summit

Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, Trump expressed frustration over his trailing position among American Jewish voters. He warned the audience of potential consequences for Israel if Harris wins the election, claiming that Israel’s future could be at stake.

ALSO READ: Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit, Meeting With Biden, And Indian Diaspora Gathering On The Cards

“If I don’t win this election – and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40%, I mean, 60% of the people are voting for the enemy – Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years,” Trump stated, placing part of the blame on Jewish voters who traditionally support Democrats.

Trump Cites Poll Numbers Among Jewish Voters

During his speech, Trump referenced a poll that allegedly showed Harris receiving 60% of the vote among Jewish Americans. He also lamented his own performance in previous elections, recalling that he had garnered less than 30% of the Jewish vote in both the 2016 election, which he won, and the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

While Trump did not specify the poll he was citing, a recent Pew Research Survey showed that Harris currently holds a significant lead among Jewish voters, with 65% supporting her compared to 34% for Trump.

Jewish Vote in Key Battleground States

Trump’s remarks came as part of his broader strategy to win over Jewish voters in key battleground states, particularly Pennsylvania. The Jewish vote, though traditionally skewed towards Democrats, could play a pivotal role in the 2024 election. Pennsylvania, where over 400,000 Jewish Americans reside, was won by Biden in 2020 with a margin of just 81,000 votes.

The Trump campaign has prioritized Jewish voters in these critical states, hoping that even a slight shift in the voting patterns could influence the outcome of the election.

Harris Campaign Responds to Trump’s Comments

In response to Trump’s remarks, Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, criticized Trump for his past associations with individuals accused of anti-Semitism. Finkelstein also highlighted Trump’s failure to distance himself from controversial figures, despite his personal ties to the Jewish community, including his Jewish son-in-law.

Trump has consistently rejected accusations of anti-Semitism. During his speeches on Thursday, he reiterated that he has strong personal and political connections to the Jewish community.

Trump Addresses Antisemitism at Separate Summit

Earlier in the evening, Trump attended a separate event in Washington, dedicated to combating antisemitism in America. At the event, he doubled down on his commitment to supporting Jewish Americans and maintaining a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, while expressing frustration over Jewish voters’ historical tendency to lean Democratic.

Controversy Surrounding Mark Robinson, North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate

During his speech, Trump avoided addressing a separate controversy involving Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for Governor in North Carolina. According to a CNN report published earlier that day, Robinson once referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” in comments posted on a pornography website. Robinson also allegedly advocated for the return of slavery, according to the report.

Despite the controversy surrounding Robinson, Trump chose to remain silent on the matter, focusing instead on his efforts to win over Jewish voters and his broader campaign messaging.

Jewish Voter Influence in 2024 Election

The Jewish vote remains an important factor in the upcoming election, especially in battleground states where even a small shift in voter turnout could influence the final result. Trump’s comments have brought attention to the potential impact of Jewish-American voters, with both parties seeking to sway this critical demographic in the months leading up to November.

The race between Trump and Harris remains closely watched, as both candidates vie for support across key voting blocs in a highly polarized political environment.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Taiwan Rejects Claims Of Manufacturing Components In Hezbollah’s Explosive Pagers