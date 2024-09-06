Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Milestone as Portugal Wins Nations League Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again etched his name in football history by becoming the first player to score 900 top-level career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again etched his name in football history by becoming the first player to score 900 top-level career goals. The milestone was achieved during Portugal’s Nations League opener against Croatia.

Ronaldo Reaches 900 Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 39 years old, reached a new career landmark on Thursday as he volleyed in a goal from the edge of the six-yard box in the 34th minute, doubling Portugal’s lead with a goal from a Nuno Mendes cross. This strike marked his 900th top-level career goal, further extending his record of international goals to 131. The goal, coming exactly 20 years after his first, was celebrated with an emotional kneeling gesture by Ronaldo.

The match saw an early goal from Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, who initially gave Portugal the lead. However, Dalot later inadvertently scored an own goal, allowing Croatia to level the score before halftime. Despite the setback, Portugal secured a 2-1 victory, with Ronaldo’s goal proving pivotal.

Ronaldo’s Goal Scoring Journey

Ronaldo’s illustrious career has spanned several top clubs, including Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more recently, Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His goal-scoring prowess continues to be a defining feature of his career, and his recent achievement underscores his exceptional longevity and consistency.

San Marino’s Historic Victory in Nations League

In a separate but equally historic football moment, San Marino secured their first competitive victory in two decades. The world’s lowest-ranked team by FIFA ended their long winless streak with a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in the Nations League.

San Marino’s Long Road to Victory

San Marino, surrounded by Italy and nestled beneath the picturesque Mount Titano, has a population of just 33,000 and covers only 61 square kilometers. Their football team has faced numerous challenges, with a record of 196 losses out of 206 matches. Notably, they endured a 10-0 defeat to England in a World Cup qualifier in November 2021.

Despite the heavy losses, recent performances have shown signs of improvement. Last October, San Marino scored their first competitive goal in two years, although they were narrowly defeated by Denmark in a Euro 2024 qualifier. They also managed a 0-0 draw against Saint Kitts and Nevis earlier this year.

Sensoli’s Decisive Goal

The decisive goal in Thursday’s match was scored by 19-year-old Nicko Sensoli, a player in Italy’s fourth tier. Sensoli’s lob over Liechtenstein’s goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel in the 53rd minute sparked jubilant celebrations among the San Marino players and supporters.

This victory is only San Marino’s second competitive win in their football history and represents a significant milestone for the nation’s footballing ambitions. The win against Liechtenstein also ended their longest winless run, which had stretched back to a friendly victory against Liechtenstein in 2004.