Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Denmark: Two Explosions Near Israeli Embassy Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Security has been tightened, and barricading has been done of the surrounding area for further investigation.

Denmark: Two Explosions Near Israeli Embassy Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Two explosions have occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, located on the northern outskirts of the capital.

Danish authorities have launched an investigation and no injuries have been reported, according to a statement from local police, as per reuters.

“No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene,” Copenhagen police posted on X.

The embassy’s proximity to the explosion site has led the officials to confirm that they are looking into a possible connection. Security has been tightened, and barricading has been done of the surrounding area for further investigation.

Embassy has not yet issued any official statement.

Similar Incident In Sweden

In a similar incident, Swedish authorities are also investigating a separate case reported on Tuesday evening. Gunfire was heard near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Police have found a firearm and an empty shell casing outside the embassy, though no one was injured. A large-scale police operation was carried out in the upscale Östermalm district of Stockholm, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that all embassy staff were safe.

Attacks Near Israeli Embassy

Attacks on Israeli embassies in Europe have increased following Israel’s conflict with Hamas. Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has warned of increasing threats to Israeli diplomatic outposts in Europe, including attempts by criminal groups allegedly linked to Tehran to target embassies.

The explosions coincide with rising tensions in the Middle East, where Iran recently launched ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

