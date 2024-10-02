‘We Stand By Israel’: Rishi Sunak Backs Israel And Stands Against Hezbollah

In the latest development in the Israel – Iran conflict, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backs Israel after US.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined the club by sharing a post on the social media handle X. He said, “Tonight’s attacks on Israel by Iran are a stark reminder of the existential threat it faces. We stand unequivocally by Israel’s right to defend itself, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Tonight’s attacks on Israel by Iran are a stark reminder of the existential threat it faces. We stand unequivocally by Israel’s right to defend itself including against Hezbollah in Lebanon. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 1, 2024

President Joe Biden On Tuesday posted on the social media X, that US

This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

What’s Happening In Israel?

Iran launched a significant missile strike on Israel, with several missiles reportedly hitting Israeli territory. This marks the second such attack by Iran this year, following a similar barrage of missiles and drones in April.

Israeli military officials have indicated that the immediate threat from Iran has subsided, stating that “for now” the attacks seem to have ended. However, the extent of the damage caused by the strikes remains unclear.

In response to the missile attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning, promising that there would be “consequences” for Iran’s actions.

