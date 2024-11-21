Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Biden Administration Clear Ukraine for Long-Range Attacks with U.S.-Made Weapons?

The Biden administration has reportedly granted Ukraine the ability to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Did Biden Administration Clear Ukraine for Long-Range Attacks with U.S.-Made Weapons?

The Biden administration has reportedly granted Ukraine the ability to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory. Kyiv is poised to carry out its first long-range attacks using these systems, according to sources cited by Reuters. While the White House has not officially confirmed the removal of previous restrictions, multiple reports suggest that Ukraine now has access to the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a powerful long-range weapon that could shift dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

This development occurs amidst escalating military support for Russia, with North Korea reportedly dispatching additional troops to bolster Russian forces near Ukraine’s northern border. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Pyongyang plans to deploy as many as 100,000 soldiers to assist Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Are ATACMS?

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a state-of-the-art, long-range, surface-to-surface artillery weapon developed by the United States. Used in several past conflicts, ATACMS has proven its effectiveness as a precise and versatile system for targeting enemy forces and infrastructure.

Key Features of ATACMS:

  • Range: The missile has a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers), allowing for strikes deep into enemy territory.
  • Guidance System: It employs GPS-aided inertial navigation for high-accuracy targeting.
  • Launch Platforms: ATACMS can be launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270 platforms, making it adaptable and mobile.

The potential use of ATACMS represents a significant escalation in Ukraine’s military capabilities, enabling it to target critical Russian infrastructure and logistics hubs far behind the frontlines.

Can Ukraine Target Moscow with ATACMS?

Despite its impressive range, the ATACMS missile cannot reach Moscow from Ukrainian-held territory. The Russian capital is situated approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) from the closest Ukrainian frontlines, such as the Kharkiv or Sumy regions. This distance exceeds the missile’s 190-mile (300-kilometer) maximum range.

Ukraine typically launches long-range strikes from rear positions or frontlines, depending on the mission and weapon system. While ATACMS can strike deep within Russia’s borders, its range limitations mean that Moscow remains out of reach, even under optimal conditions.

North Korea’s Growing Involvement

As Ukraine prepares for potential long-range operations, reports indicate an increase in North Korean military support for Russia. According to Bloomberg, Pyongyang is planning to send up to 100,000 soldiers to aid Russian forces, particularly in regions near Ukraine’s northern border.

This development underscores the widening international dimensions of the conflict, with North Korea aligning more closely with Russia. In Kursk, a region near Ukraine’s border, additional North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to assist in the ongoing military campaign.

Strategic Implications of ATACMS in Ukraine

The deployment of ATACMS in Ukraine marks a significant shift in the nature of U.S. support for Kyiv. The system’s long range and precision capabilities could allow Ukraine to target critical supply lines, ammunition depots, and command centers deep within Russian-controlled territory.

However, this decision also risks further escalating tensions between the United States and Russia. Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western military support for Ukraine could lead to unforeseen consequences, raising the stakes in an already volatile conflict.

ALSO READ: Trump Plans Major Military Overhaul, Targets DEI-Obsessed Leaders At Pentagon

Filed under

Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Biden administration Long-Range Attacks U.S.-Made Weapons ukraine
Advertisement

Also Read

Mexican President’s Humanitarian Proposal For Trump: Balancing Migration And Human Rights

Mexican President’s Humanitarian Proposal For Trump: Balancing Migration And Human Rights

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi On US Charges

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul...

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At...

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox