Did Biden Administration Clear Ukraine for Long-Range Attacks with U.S.-Made Weapons?

The Biden administration has reportedly granted Ukraine the ability to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory. Kyiv is poised to carry out its first long-range attacks using these systems, according to sources cited by Reuters. While the White House has not officially confirmed the removal of previous restrictions, multiple reports suggest that Ukraine now has access to the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a powerful long-range weapon that could shift dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

This development occurs amidst escalating military support for Russia, with North Korea reportedly dispatching additional troops to bolster Russian forces near Ukraine’s northern border. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Pyongyang plans to deploy as many as 100,000 soldiers to assist Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Are ATACMS?

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a state-of-the-art, long-range, surface-to-surface artillery weapon developed by the United States. Used in several past conflicts, ATACMS has proven its effectiveness as a precise and versatile system for targeting enemy forces and infrastructure.

Key Features of ATACMS:

Range: The missile has a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers), allowing for strikes deep into enemy territory.

The missile has a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers), allowing for strikes deep into enemy territory. Guidance System: It employs GPS-aided inertial navigation for high-accuracy targeting.

It employs GPS-aided inertial navigation for high-accuracy targeting. Launch Platforms: ATACMS can be launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270 platforms, making it adaptable and mobile.

The potential use of ATACMS represents a significant escalation in Ukraine’s military capabilities, enabling it to target critical Russian infrastructure and logistics hubs far behind the frontlines.

Can Ukraine Target Moscow with ATACMS?

Despite its impressive range, the ATACMS missile cannot reach Moscow from Ukrainian-held territory. The Russian capital is situated approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) from the closest Ukrainian frontlines, such as the Kharkiv or Sumy regions. This distance exceeds the missile’s 190-mile (300-kilometer) maximum range.

Ukraine typically launches long-range strikes from rear positions or frontlines, depending on the mission and weapon system. While ATACMS can strike deep within Russia’s borders, its range limitations mean that Moscow remains out of reach, even under optimal conditions.

North Korea’s Growing Involvement

As Ukraine prepares for potential long-range operations, reports indicate an increase in North Korean military support for Russia. According to Bloomberg, Pyongyang is planning to send up to 100,000 soldiers to aid Russian forces, particularly in regions near Ukraine’s northern border.

This development underscores the widening international dimensions of the conflict, with North Korea aligning more closely with Russia. In Kursk, a region near Ukraine’s border, additional North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to assist in the ongoing military campaign.

Strategic Implications of ATACMS in Ukraine

The deployment of ATACMS in Ukraine marks a significant shift in the nature of U.S. support for Kyiv. The system’s long range and precision capabilities could allow Ukraine to target critical supply lines, ammunition depots, and command centers deep within Russian-controlled territory.

However, this decision also risks further escalating tensions between the United States and Russia. Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western military support for Ukraine could lead to unforeseen consequences, raising the stakes in an already volatile conflict.