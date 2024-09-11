Kremlin Warns Of Retaliation If Ukraine Uses US ATACMS Missiles

On Wednesday, the Kremlin warned of an “appropriate response” if the United States permits Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin warned of an “appropriate response” if the United States permits Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory. This statement reflects Moscow’s growing concern over the potential escalation of the conflict, which has been ongoing for over two years.

US and Ukrainian Discussions on ATACMS Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently pushed for Western support, including the use of long-range ATACMS missiles, to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities against Russian targets. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden indicated that his administration was still deliberating on whether to lift restrictions on the use of such missiles by Ukraine. This decision is crucial as it could significantly impact the dynamics of the conflict.

Kremlin’s Reaction and Strategic Implications

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns that Washington might already be moving towards allowing Ukraine to deploy ATACMS missiles. Peskov emphasized that any such decision would trigger a significant Russian response, although he clarified that it would not necessarily entail widespread actions.

MUST READ: Surprise Drop In US Inflation: Will Interest Rates Be Cut Soon?

The Kremlin continues to use the term “special military operation” (SMO) to describe its involvement in Ukraine, framing these developments as further justification for its military campaign.

US Hesitation and Future Prospects

Historically, the US has been cautious about supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons due to fears of escalating the conflict further. However, recent reports suggest that the US is nearing an agreement to provide these advanced weapons to Ukraine. The delivery could be delayed by several months as the US addresses technical and logistical challenges.

Ongoing Tensions and Strategic Considerations

As the situation evolves, the international community watches closely. The potential deployment of ATACMS missiles in Ukraine could reshape the conflict’s trajectory, with significant repercussions for both Russian and Ukrainian strategies. The coming weeks may be pivotal in determining how the situation unfolds and how both sides adjust their military and diplomatic approaches.

ALSO READ: PM al-Sudani’s Stance On Ending Gaza Conflict: Iraq-Iran Alliance