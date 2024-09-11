Surprise Drop In US Inflation: Will Interest Rates Be Cut Soon?

In August, US consumer inflation showed a significant decline, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 2.5% year-over-year, down from 2.9% in July.

This marks the lowest annual inflation rate since February 2021, according to data released by the US Labour Department on September 11.

Implications for Federal Reserve Policy

This lower-than-expected CPI reading strengthens the argument for the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates more aggressively. With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) scheduled to meet next week, these figures could influence the decision to implement larger rate cuts.

Core Inflation Remains Persistent

Despite the overall CPI decrease, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remains resilient. The core CPI rose 0.3% in August, following a 0.2% increase in July. Over the past year, core inflation increased by 3.2%, matching the previous month’s rate.

Market Impact and Outlook

While the easing CPI supports the case for quicker rate cuts, the persistent core inflation suggests that substantial rate reductions may still be uncertain. Market observers will be closely watching the Fed’s forthcoming decisions and statements for further guidance.

