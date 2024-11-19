Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Who Is Boris Epshteyn? Trump Advisor, Moscow Born In Clash With Elon Musk Over….

Tensions are reportedly escalating within President-elect Donald Trump’s circle as longtime attorney Boris Epshteyn clashes with billionaire Elon Musk over key Cabinet appointments. The conflict, marked by a heated exchange at Mar-a-Lago, highlights growing divisions in Trump’s inner team.

Who Is Boris Epshteyn? Trump Advisor, Moscow Born In Clash With Elon Musk Over….

President-elect Donald Trump’s longtime attorney, Boris Epshteyn, has reportedly been at odds with billionaire Elon Musk, a newer ally of Trump.

Who is Boris Epshteyn?

The alleged conflict revolves around Cabinet appointments for the incoming administration, with the tension coming to a head during a heated exchange at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, as reported by sources to Axios.

Boris Epshteyn, a Russian-American born in Moscow, immigrated to the United States and connected with Trump through Eric Trump, a friend he met while attending Georgetown University.

Epshteyn first joined Trump’s 2016 campaign as a communications aide, frequently defending Trump on television. He later served as communications director for Trump’s inaugural committee and as an adviser during the 2020 campaign. Over the years, Epshteyn has solidified his role as a key member of Trump’s inner circle.

Boris Epshteyn in dispute with Elon Musk

The conflict reportedly stems from disagreements over Trump’s Cabinet selections. Sources indicated that Musk questioned the extent of Epshteyn’s influence in the decision-making process, while also lobbying for his own preferred candidates, particularly for Treasury Secretary.

Musk has become increasingly prominent in Trump’s circle, with Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, reportedly referring to Musk as having reached “uncle status” in the family. Musk has actively engaged with the President-elect, including joining a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and spending Election Day at Mar-a-Lago.

In April 2023, Epshteyn accompanied Trump in court during his arraignment on charges of falsifying business records. Trump entered a not guilty plea to 34 charges while Epshteyn sat by his side.Why Is JD Vance Absent From Donald Trump’s Victory Celebrations?

Musk  leading DOGE

Trump has also appointed Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with streamlining federal bureaucracy.

During a Mar-a-Lago dinner, tensions escalated into what sources described as a “massive blowup” when Musk accused Epshteyn of leaking details about Trump’s transition plans. Epshteyn reportedly denied the allegations. The friction between the two is said to have been simmering even before the November 5 election.

Boris Epshteyn career and financial background

Epshteyn is an attorney and investment banker with an estimated stake of $1 million to $5 million in TGP Securities Inc.

After graduating from law school, he joined the finance practice at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, focusing on bank finance, security transactions, and private placements. In 2008, he served as a communications aide for the McCain-Palin campaign.

In Trump’s 2016 campaign, Epshteyn acted as a senior adviser. For the 2020 reelection effort, he served as a strategic adviser and co-chair of the Jewish Voices for Trump Advisory Board.

January 6 investigations

Epshteyn is believed to be one of six unnamed co-conspirators in the criminal indictment against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against citizens’ rights, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Evidence suggests Epshteyn played a significant role in the alleged scheme to install fake electors in key states to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. A December 2020 email from Epshteyn to Rudy Giuliani, detailed in Trump’s indictment, matches publicly known correspondence regarding “Attorneys for Electors Memo.

Boris Epshteyn DOGE donald trump Elon Musk Trump cabinet
