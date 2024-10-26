Did Israeli Forces Breach Iraqi Airspace With Their Jets?

Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated that Israeli fighter jets traversed Iraqi airspace to carry out their assault on Iran.

Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated that Israeli fighter jets traversed Iraqi airspace to carry out their assault on Iran. This attack involved predawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which was Israel’s response to the recent missile strikes launched by Iran against its territory earlier this month.

Escalating tensions between Iran and Israel

This incident marks the first occasion on which Israel’s military has explicitly targeted Iran amid escalating tensions following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023. Mousavi indicated that the Israeli air force utilized airspace under U.S. military control in Iraq to launch long-range missiles from a distance of approximately 100 kilometers (about 50 miles) from Iran’s borders. He explained that these missiles were equipped with lighter warheads, significantly smaller than those typically used in Iranian ballistic missiles, and were directed at various border radar installations in Ilam, Khuzestan, and regions around Tehran.

Israel breached Iraqi airspace?

He noted that, due to Iran’s air defense systems, the impact of the strikes was minimized, with many missiles intercepted and enemy aircraft deterred from entering Iranian airspace. In a post on X, the far-right Israeli national security minister described the attack on Iran as a necessary initial strike aimed at its strategic assets, emphasizing a historic obligation to eliminate the perceived Iranian threat to Israel’s existence.

Additionally, Iran reported that the death toll from the Israeli strikes has risen to four, all of whom were members of the military’s air defense forces. The state-run IRNA news agency confirmed the fatalities on Saturday night but did not provide specific information about the locations of the deceased personnel within the country.

Iran denounces Israeli airstrikes

In a statement released earlier on Saturday, the White House indicated that Israel’s strikes on Iran should put an end to direct confrontations between the two nations while also cautioning Tehran about potential “consequences” if it retaliates.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli airstrikes, labeling them as a “violation of international law” and asserting Iran’s right to self-defense. The ministry emphasized Iran’s responsibility to protect itself against foreign aggression, as permitted by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

This direct assault on Iranian military targets follows recent missile strikes by Iran on Tel Aviv, which were carried out in response to the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iran had previously issued warnings that any Israeli attack would trigger a “stronger response.”

