Carter’s visit to Buckingham Palace also included walking with the Queen Mother into the Blue Drawing Room and engaging in conversation with her.

Although his presidency lasted only four years, Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, remains notable for one of the most significant breaches of royal protocol in history.

Did Jimmy Carter Kiss The Queen Mother On Lips?

During a visit to Buckingham Palace in May 1977 ahead of a NATO summit, Carter, invited by Queen Elizabeth II, greeted the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, with a kiss on the lips. This gesture, stemming from Carter’s Southern hospitality, was not appreciated by the Queen Mother, who was not expecting such an intimate greeting.

Although no photos of the moment exist, the Queen Mother later recounted the encounter, describing how she had tried to avoid the kiss but was unsuccessful. She remarked, “Nobody has done that since my husband died,” referring to the death of her husband, King George VI, in 1952. Carter had been the first man to kiss her on the lips in 25 years, and she likely hoped he would be the last.

Typically, when meeting the Queen or other members of the Royal Family, men are expected to either bow or shake hands, with a kiss on the lips being strictly prohibited, regardless of nationality.

When Jimmy Carter Denied The Controversy

In his memoir A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety, Carter expressed regret over how the British press later distorted the event, claiming he had embarrassed the Queen Mother with his overly familiar behavior. However, Carter maintained that he did not regret the kiss, which he described as a light gesture on her cheek when they said goodnight after dinner.

Carter’s breach of protocol follows in the footsteps of other U.S. presidents, such as Barack Obama, who in 2011 spoke over the national anthem during a toast to the Queen, and Donald Trump, who in 2018 was criticized for walking in front of the Queen during a visit to Windsor Castle.