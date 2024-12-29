Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100 Two Years After He Announced He Would Spend His Final Days In Hospice Care

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100, nearly two years after opting to spend his remaining days in hospice care. His son, Chip Carter, confirmed that he died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Carter, a Democrat and former peanut farmer, served a single term as president from 1977 to 1981. Following his presidency, he devoted himself to charitable work. In February 2023, after a series of hospitalizations, Carter chose to forgo further medical interventions and entered hospice care.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate spent his later years in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. He was accompanied by his wife, Rosalynn, throughout their 77-year marriage until her passing on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia and spent her final days at home, supported by family visits.

One of Carter’s last public events was celebrating his 100th birthday on October 1, surrounded by loved ones at his Georgia residence. Remarkably, he also participated in the 2024 election.

During his presidency, Carter faced significant challenges, including an energy crisis and the prolonged Iran hostage situation, which concluded just as Ronald Reagan took office. Despite these difficulties, Carter earned widespread admiration for his commitment to humanitarian efforts, such as his long-standing involvement with Habitat for Humanity.

Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, which spread to his liver and brain. However, within six months, an experimental treatment successfully eradicated the cancer. He continued his philanthropic work into his later years, remaining active and engaged well into his 90s.

With Carter’s passing, five former U.S. presidents remain: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, current President Joe Biden, and President-elect Donald Trump.

