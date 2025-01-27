Did PM Modi Discuss The Ukraine and Gaza Wars With Donald Trump?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first telephonic conversation since Trump’s inauguration, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to a stronger bilateral partnership. The call, which covered key areas such as trade, defense, and global issues, also included discussions on immigration and tariffs.

The Modi-Trump call covered key areas such as trade, defense, and global issues, also included discussions on immigration and tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, marking the first such dialogue since the Republican leader’s inauguration on January 20. During the call, Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Trump on the beginning of his second term as the 47th President of the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi, Trump Express Commitment to a Stronger Partnership

Both leaders expressed their shared commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial and trusted relationship between the two nations. Their conversation focused on several key areas, including enhancing cooperation in technology, trade, investment, energy, and defense.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had attended Trump’s inauguration as the special envoy from Prime Minister Modi on January 20. In the days that followed, Jaishankar engaged in important diplomatic talks, meeting with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and attending a QUAD meeting alongside the newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi.

Concerns Over Immigration and Tariffs

As is the case in several other countries, India has raised concerns regarding the Trump administration’s stance on immigration and tariffs. President Trump has previously suggested imposing “100 percent tariffs” on the BRICS grouping, which includes India.

Speaking on India’s approach, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned last week that India aims for a “bolder, bigger, and more ambitious” relationship with the US. He highlighted India’s willingness to work with the Trump administration to address issues such as illegal immigration and trade.

Phone Call Between Modi And Trump Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Dialogue

The phone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump occurred six days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Washington. Indian and US diplomats are actively working on arranging a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with plans for a discussion in February.

India, a key strategic partner of the United States in countering China’s growing influence, is eager to strengthen its trade relations with the US. This will likely be a significant focus when the two leaders meet in the coming months.

Global Issues on the Agenda

In addition to bilateral matters, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on global issues, including developments in West Asia and Ukraine. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to working together to promote global peace, prosperity, and security.

The conversation concluded with both leaders agreeing to stay in close contact and to arrange a meeting at a mutually convenient time in the near future.

Following the call, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to express his enthusiasm, writing on X, “Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security.”

Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

Also Read: Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations With India