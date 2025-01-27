Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations With India

President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India held a productive call today, with a key focus on plans for Modi’s upcoming visit to the White House. The leaders discussed expanding U.S.-India relations, particularly in defense, trade, and regional security.

President Donald J. Trump held a productive conversation today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing a range of regional issues, a White House Readout said.

Leaders discussed expanding and deepening the strategic partnership

During the call, the leaders discussed expanding and deepening the strategic partnership between the United States and India. The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment, highlighting the potential for enhanced defense ties between the two nations. Additionally, President Trump underscored the need for a fairer bilateral trading relationship.

Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House

The call also covered various regional matters, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The two leaders shared a mutual interest in ensuring stability and addressing security challenges in these critical areas.

In a significant move, the leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House. The visit is seen as a gesture of the strong friendship and strategic ties between the United States and India, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing the U.S.-India relationship.

U.S.-India strategic partnership and Quad partnership. White House Readout

Both leaders also emphasized the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. India is set to host the Quad Leaders later this year for the first time, further demonstrating the growing strength of regional cooperation. The Quad, which includes the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia, plays a key role in addressing regional security issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

President Trump has developed a close relationship with PM Modi. During his first term, Trump attended a massive rally with Modi in Houston in 2019. Simultaneouslt,  Trump visited India in February 2020, where thousands of people watched the two leaders speak in Ahmedabad.

