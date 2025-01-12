Despite the speculations, Prince Harry remains focused on his role at BetterUp, where he aims to create meaningful change in mental health awareness, even as his appearance sparks conversations worldwide.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has recently drawn attention for what appears to be a dramatic change in his hairline. A newly published photograph on the website of BetterUp, a mental health start-up he joined in 2021, shows him with thick, dark hair—a stark contrast to other recent images highlighting his thinning locks.

Prince Harry’s Thinning Hairline: The Real Picture

For years, Prince Harry has faced noticeable hair thinning, with some reports suggesting he underwent a hair transplant around 2016. Experts believe the transplant may have temporarily slowed his hair loss but has not entirely prevented it.

A leading cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Asim Shahmalak, noted that Harry’s crown area shows significant thinning, with the front hairline also beginning to recede.

However, despite the hair loss, Dr. Shahmalak stated that Harry is balding at a slower pace compared to his older brother, Prince William. “Harry may never be as bald as William, whose baldness gene seems stronger,” the doctor added.

BetterUp’s Photo: Photoshop or Reality?

The latest image on Harry’s BetterUp profile sparked discussions, with royal commentators speculating whether the photo had been digitally altered. One commenter humorously referred to it as a “Photoshop hair transplant,” while others viewed it as an effort to present a polished professional image.

Hair experts suspect Harry underwent a hair transplant between 2016 and 2017. They cite a noticeable improvement in his hairline during that period. However, the procedure appears to have targeted the temples, leaving the crown vulnerable to ongoing genetic hair loss.

Dr. Shahmalak explained, “Harry’s bald patch across his crown is becoming more noticeable. While he’s balding slower than William, he continues to experience genetic hair loss.”

Some experts suggest that stress from Harry’s high-profile life and ongoing tensions with his family in the UK may have accelerated his hair loss. Reports of marital strain with Meghan Markle and his desire to mend relationships with his royal relatives could also contribute to the situation.

A Global Spotlight on Hair Loss

As a public figure constantly under scrutiny, Harry’s evolving hairline is often magnified by cameras and media coverage. While cosmetic procedures and digital enhancements may offer temporary fixes, experts agree that genetic factors play the most significant role in his hair loss journey.

Despite the speculations, Prince Harry remains focused on his role at BetterUp, where he aims to create meaningful change in mental health awareness, even as his appearance sparks conversations worldwide.

