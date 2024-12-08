Disney Influencer Dominique Brown’s Death At California Event Ignites Outrage: ‘100% Preventable’

A Disney theme park influencer and collector, Dominique Brown, 34, died reportedly from an allergic reaction during a holiday food event by BoxLunch in Los Angeles. Brown attended the event at Vibiana, where she reportedly consumed food that was assured to be free of allergens but soon started feeling unwell and asked to be taken to the hospital.

Incident Details

According to a friend of Brown, “She was my mom’s best friend of 10 years. She asked if there were peanuts in the food, and everyone told her no. When she instantly felt bad, she asked someone to take her to the hospital,” shared X user @hideyagrannies. Another user on the platform said, “Dominique Brown, a co-creator of Black Girl Disney. It’s so tragic, and if it was due to a food allergy, 100% preventable, like??? This is disgusting.”

Community and Family Response

Brown’s death has caused several food allergy discussions on social media regarding how serious the allergies are. “Food allergies are not taken seriously. That’s why. Most people think those with food allergies are faking it until it happens to them or a family member,” one user commented. Another added, “Don’t forget she told them about the food allergy before the event, and she still came in contact with it.”

BoxLunch Responds to Tragedy

A representative for BoxLunch said, “We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles. Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time,” PEOPLE reported.

Brown’s Legacy and Tribute

In a touching message on her last Instagram post, Brown’s brother Patrick Ramos expressed gratitude for the support she received. “Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother. I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺.”

Brown, based in Long Beach, California, was the most outspoken Disney fan ever known and also co-founded BlackGirlDisney with Mia Von to help create a friendly space for women of color interested in Disney culture.

