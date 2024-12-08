What Are United Airlines’ ‘Fantasy Flights’ To The North Pole And Why Are They Special?

United Airlines brings the magic of holiday to underprivileged children through their annual “Fantasy Flights” when families who suffer from either grief or severe illness board a brief adventure to the “North Pole.” The event was an initiative to spread joy and festive spirit in the cities of thirteen, such as Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.

First Flight of the Season

The holiday cheer began on December 7, with Flight 3894 departing from Honolulu. United’s customer service representative, Lena Wong, who has participated in Hawaii’s Fantasy Flights since 2017, explained that the experience is especially meaningful for many children who have never flown before. “There are a lot of young children who have never been on a flight,” she noted.

The Magic Awaits

Once they are aboard, the flights take off and circle back to their destinations, but when they deplane, children and their families are spirited away to a winter wonderland. The United staff, along with local volunteers, had transformed this space into an area filled with Christmas lights, trees, and Santa Claus and his elves. “Santa has invited us to Christmas Island, and all his elves are waiting there on the ground for us,” declared the pilot on the communication system, which just added to the excitement.

Community and Kindness at Its Best

United’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Kate Gebo, said that the airline is committed to lifting up communities. “We have stockpiled de-icing fluid so we can take off from even more cities. United is proud to uplift children and their families with the magic of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work, and fly,” Gebo said to USA Today.

Smiles Creating Memories

At the Honolulu International Airport, more than 125 children and accompanying adults assembled at the check-in counter to receive a commemorative printed ticket with the lettering JOY and an exclusive “passport photo”. The guests were greeted by characters from the Disney universe-Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Disney princesses that further heightened the festive feeling. Lena Wong said, “They’re so amazed with the ride, and then especially coming here, I think some of them think that they’re actually gone to like Christmas. So many of the kids we impact, it’s amazing, they’re so strong.”

Community Collaboration

The flights are made possible in partnership with local hospitals and nonprofit organizations, who help identify families in need. The event continues to receive praise on social media for its heartwarming impact. One user commented, “Christmas is the season of miracles. Good on United to bring cheer to these kids.” Another added, “What a wonderful experience for these children & families.ENJOY!”

Flight Schedule Overview

Honolulu (HNL) – December 5

Washington-Dulles (IAD) – December 7

Houston Bush (IAH) – December 7

Los Angeles (LAX) – December 7

London (LHR) – December 7

Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) – December 7

San Francisco (SFO) – December 7

Tokyo (NRT) – December 8

Cleveland (CLE) – December 10

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – December 10

Guam (GUM) – December 13

Denver (DEN) – December 14

Newark (EWR) – December 14

