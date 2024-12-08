Hunter Biden’s Daughter Navy Still Waiting To Meet Him: ‘He Has Hurt Her In Ways…’

Hunter Biden, 54, has never met his six-year-old daughter, Navy, despite a court-ordered paternity test confirming him as her father. He initially denied fatherhood after her birth in 2018.

“He has missed out on a lot in his daughter’s life, and he has hurt her in ways that I don’t think he’ll ever realize,” Roberts told The Times of London. She noted that a father should never be the cause of a child’s first heartbreak.

Communication Breakdown

Roberts, who currently lives in Batesville, Arkansas, and works at her father’s gun manufacturing business, said that Hunter would make regular Zoom calls to Navy. However, those calls stopped once her memoir was published. She said that Navy wants to meet her father and often asks about him.

Last year, President Joe Biden declared Navy as his granddaughter; he said that he wants all his grandchildren to enjoy whatever is best for their entire family.

The Continuing Strain

According to Roberts, Hunter and his family could not “step forward and be a part of her life,” at least according to what she said she chose not to explain. She reminded readers that she met Joe Biden when he was vice president and recalled that, during his visit to her home, Hunter was then still battling his addiction.

On the memoir Beautiful Things (2021) by Hunter, which he said he did not remember Roberts, she commented it is “the greatest public gaslighting of all time” and described the situation as “very sad.”

