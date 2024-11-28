Amidst the potential ban of ISKCON in Bangladesh following the arrest of its leader, the organization is seeking support from U.S. Presidential Designate Donald Trump, who has a history of aiding their cause. From past assistance with their first New York Rath Yatra to recent statements condemning violence against Hindus, Trump has been a significant ally, and ISKCON now hopes he will intervene on their behalf.

Bangladesh is reportedly considering a potential ban on the (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) ISKCON following the arrest of the group’s leader and Hindu priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. In light of this situation, ISKCON is now looking to U.S. Presidential Designate cp to support their cause.

Admiration for Trump

ISKCON had previously expressed admiration for Trump when he condemned the violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh in November. “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos. It would have never happened on my watch,” Trump posted on X.

In July 2024, after Trump survived an assassination attempt during an election rally in Pennsylvania, ISKCON issued a statement emphasizing the futility of violent rhetoric and actions in resolving global issues. “The problems of the world, including vast political differences, cannot be solved by violent rhetoric or acts. Violent acts, we believe, per the law of karma, only yield more violence and more suffering,” the organization stated.

When Trump helped ISKCON in 1976

ISKCON also reflected on Trump’s assistance in 1976 when the group encountered significant challenges in organizing its first Rath Yatra on Fifth Avenue. Despite facing repeated rejections from property owners, Trump, then a young real estate entrepreneur, agreed to provide space for chariot construction at no cost, an act that was pivotal for the festival’s success. “ISKCON is very grateful that a real estate development company connected with the former president did provide that opportunity,” the organization said in June.

Radharamn Das, Vice President of ISKCON India, commented on the connection between Trump and the festival. “Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rathayatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favor by saving him,” he noted in a post on X.

ISKCON now looks to Trump to intervene on their behalf as he is expected to assume the U.S. presidency in January. Speaking to India Today, Das stated that the current situation in Bangladesh is beyond the group’s control, and they are optimistic for improvements after January 20, when Trump is set to take office.

