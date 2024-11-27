Will Bangladesh Ban ISKCON?

ISKCON has become the center of a growing storm in Bangladesh following the arrest of its leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, sparking protests and escalating religious tensions nationwide.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader affiliated with the (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) ISKCON, has ignited protests among Bangladesh’s minority Hindu community and drawn criticism, including from India.

High Court Petition and Calls to Ban ISKCON

Amid the ongoing controversy, a petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on ISKCON. On November 27, the court requested the government to outline measures taken regarding ISKCON’s recent activities.

ISKCON has remained in the spotlight in Bangladesh since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in August. Earlier in November, tensions escalated in Chittagong after a Muslim grocer labeled ISKCON a “terrorist group” on Facebook. Clashes erupted in Hazari Gali, a predominantly Hindu area, resulting in injuries.

Social media campaign against ISKCON

A social media campaign against ISKCON has gained traction, with hashtags like #BanISKCON, #HindutvaPropaganda, and #HindusPlayingVictim trending across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The organization has faced accusations of advancing the interests of the Awami League, Hasina’s party, and acting as agents of the Indian government—allegations ISKCON has firmly denied.

Petition to ban

According to reports, the High Court directed Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman to update the court on government actions concerning ISKCON. The attorney general characterized ISKCON as a “religious fundamentalist organization,” noting that the government is scrutinizing its activities.

This development followed a petition by Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman, who sought a ban on ISKCON and called for a state of emergency in Chittagong and Rangpur to prevent further unrest.

In response, ISKCON Vice President Radha Raman Das urged global leaders to address the issue. “The situation is out of hand. Not in our control now. We will wait for January 20 when Donald Trump gets into office.

Arrests and protests

Chinmoy Krishna Das’ arrest has exacerbated tensions, leading to protests by Hindus. On Tuesday, demonstrators clashed with security forces in Chittagong after Das was denied bail by a magistrate court. A Muslim lawyer was killed during the protests.

Das, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, was arrested at Dhaka’s main airport on Monday while en route to Chittagong. He faces charges including sedition, with allegations of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag. According to the *Dhaka Tribune*, he and 18 others were accused of hoisting a saffron flag above the national flag in October.

Das served as ISKCON’s Chittagong Divisional Secretary from 2016 to 2022 and is a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote. Since Hasina’s departure in August, he has led significant rallies advocating for Hindu safety, as reported by the Associated Press.

