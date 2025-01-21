Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Donald Trump 2.0: Here’s The Key Actions Taken In His 2nd Term

On his first day back in office, US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at undoing key policies from the Biden administration and setting the stage for his agenda.

Donald Trump 2.0: Here’s The Key Actions Taken In His 2nd Term

On his first day back in office, US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at undoing key policies from the Biden administration and setting the stage for his agenda. The public signing ceremony in Washington showcased Trump’s commitment to swiftly implement his priorities.

Among the most notable orders was the rescission of 78 Biden-era actions, including executive orders, memoranda, and directives, effectively rolling back many of the previous administration’s initiatives.

Key Actions Taken by President Trump

  1. Regulatory Freeze: Federal agencies are now barred from issuing new regulations until the Trump administration assumes full operational control.
  2. Federal Hiring Freeze: All non-essential hiring has been suspended, with exceptions for the military and critical positions, as the administration aligns its objectives.
  3. Return to In-Person Work: Federal employees are required to return to full-time, in-office duties.
  4. Cost of Living Crisis: Departments and agencies have been directed to prioritize measures addressing inflation and rising living costs affecting American families.
  5. Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement: Trump formally announced the United States’ exit from the agreement, with an official notice sent to the United Nations.
  6. Freedom of Speech Protections: An order was issued to prevent government censorship and ensure the safeguarding of free speech.
  7. Ending Government Weaponization: Trump signed a directive to eliminate any use of government agencies to target political opponents, citing concerns from his previous term.

Public Reaction

The event drew significant attention, with supporters praising the decisive actions to reverse what they viewed as overreach during the Biden administration. However, critics voiced concerns over the environmental and regulatory rollbacks, particularly the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Donald Trump 2.0 US President Donald Trump

