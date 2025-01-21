Trudeau Ally Jagmeet Singh Expresses Concerns Amid Trump’s Inauguration, Says ‘Let Him Not Divide Us’

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh addressed concerns on Twitter following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the potential impact of Trump's tariff policies on Canada.

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh addressed concerns on Twitter following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the potential impact of Trump’s tariff policies on Canada. Singh expressed his deep connection to Canada, sharing how his parents immigrated to the country for its opportunities, inclusive society, and healthcare system.

“I love this country, and I want to defend Canadian jobs and stop prices from rising even higher than they already are,” Singh wrote, emphasizing his commitment to protecting Canadian workers.

Sharing a video on the social media handle X, he said, “Today, Donald Trump is inaugurated as the President of the US, and it means his threats of tariffs against Canada become even more real. I love this country; this is the place my parents chose to immigrate to before I was born. My mom came because her sister told her that this country was a great place to raise a family and build a life, particularly for women. My dad came because he wanted to be a physician in the Canadian healthcare system. I love this country, and I want to defend Canadian jobs and stop prices from rising even higher than they already are. That’s what Trump’s tariff plans aim to do.

But Trump’s tariffs do not only threaten Canadian workers or jobs; they also threaten American workers. So, let’s not let Donald Trump divide us. Let’s fight back and work with our allies in the United States.”

I love this country – and I'll do anything to defend it. Today, as Donald Trump takes office, his threats to impose tariffs become even more real. The Trump Tariffs will hurt workers on both sides of the border, drive up the prices of everything, and devastate families.… pic.twitter.com/tB2ppREikO — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 20, 2025

Singh also noted that Trump’s tariff plans pose a threat not only to Canadian workers but also to American workers, urging unity instead of division. “Let’s not let Donald Trump divide us. Let’s fight back and work with our allies in the United States,” he concluded, calling for collective efforts to address shared economic challenges.

