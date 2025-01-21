Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Donald Trump’s 1st Day In Office, Pardons January 6 Capitol Rioters

Donald Trump, inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, wasted no time implementing sweeping changes and controversial policies on his first day back in office.

Donald Trump’s 1st Day In Office, Pardons January 6 Capitol Rioters

Donald Trump, inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, wasted no time implementing sweeping changes and controversial policies on his first day back in office. Among his most polarizing moves was pardoning approximately 1,500 supporters involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including leaders of far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The decision has sparked outrage among lawmakers, law enforcement, and the public, as the events of that day left four people dead and 140 police officers injured.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared, “I was saved by God to make America great again,” casting himself as a leader chosen to restore the nation’s strength. He also announced his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and reclaim control of the Panama Canal, signaling bold foreign policy shifts.

Following his oath of office, Trump swiftly signed executive orders targeting key issues. Immigration policies saw immediate changes, including the suspension of a program allowing migrants to enter the U.S. through scheduled appointments and the declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. Additionally, he signed orders ending birthright citizenship and designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Domestically, Trump revoked environmental regulations, froze federal hiring, and introduced plans for a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” to be led by Elon Musk. He also dismantled diversity programs, enforced a return to office for federal employees, and rolled back policies supporting artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

The day’s events highlighted sharp partisan divides. During his address, Trump criticized the Biden administration’s handling of immigration and foreign affairs while tech industry leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, were prominently seated on stage.

The inauguration ceremony, held indoors due to extreme weather, brought together former presidents and high-profile figures, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Hillary Clinton. However, tensions remained high as Trump reiterated unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election being rigged, signaling that his return to power would be anything but conventional.

