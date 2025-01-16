Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

As the highly anticipated inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump draws near, Washington, D.C., has entered heightened security measures to ensure the safety of the event.

Donald Trump Inaugaration : Prohibited Items At Presidential Swearing In Ceremony

As the highly anticipated inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump draws near, Washington, D.C., has entered heightened security measures to ensure the safety of the event. The city is preparing for the 60th presidential inauguration, which will take place on January 20, 2025, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. In response to security concerns, federal buildings, roadways, and the Capitol Grounds are being closely monitored, with 30 miles of security fencing now in place across the city.

Security Fencing and Road Closures Across Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the inauguration, extensive security measures have been implemented, including the installation of anti-scale security fencing around various federal buildings and critical infrastructure. This fencing is intended to create controlled zones around key locations such as the Capitol and White House, limiting access to certain areas for both security personnel and the public. In addition to the fencing, several roadways will be closed, significantly affecting transportation and pedestrian movement around the city.

The U.S. Capitol Board has also announced that numerous streets and key points of entry will be restricted in the days leading up to the inauguration, with the goal of preventing disruptions and safeguarding public safety.

Strict Prohibited Items List for Capitol Grounds

In an effort to maintain public safety and security during the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol Board has issued a list of prohibited items that will not be allowed on Capitol Grounds during the event. These measures are designed to minimize the risk of threats and maintain order. Items such as aerosol and non-aerosol sprays, alcohol, large bags or backpacks, ammunition, firearms, and explosives of any kind—including fireworks—are strictly forbidden. In addition, attendees will not be allowed to bring in certain tools, like knives, blades, or box cutters, as well as commercial audio and video recording equipment, including tripods and large cameras.

Personal mobility devices such as bicycles, scooters, and recreational motorized mobility devices are also prohibited, along with various other items that could pose a security threat, such as fireworks, chemicals, glass containers, and recreational items like chairs, strollers, or coolers.

What You Can and Cannot Bring

The list of prohibited items is extensive and reflects the heightened security around such a major political event. Notably, liquids—except for medicines—are banned on Capitol Grounds, although water will be provided for ticketed guests. Similarly, attendees should avoid bringing in objects that could be used as weapons or cause a disruption, such as laser pointers, noisemakers, or signs with poles or sticks.

The aim of these stringent rules is to prevent any potential threats or disruptions during the ceremony. The authorities have also emphasized that additional items deemed dangerous or suspect will be confiscated by security personnel, with discretion being used at the point of security screening.

Security personnel, including federal agents, the National Guard, and local law enforcement, will be stationed across Washington, D.C., to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. With the large number of dignitaries, political leaders, and attendees expected, the inauguration is a significant event that requires robust planning and coordination. The measures in place are a direct response to the importance of ensuring the safety of both the event and its participants, while simultaneously allowing the public to witness this historic occasion.

Read More : Trump Inauguration : Here Are The List Of Top Politicians And Tech Giants To Attend The Ceremony

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration

Advertisement

Also Read

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech Highlights

From LA Wildfires To Gaza Ceasefire Deal And Trump, Here Are Joe Biden Farewell Speech...

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We Should Be’

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We...

TikTok Faces Potential U.S. Shutdown Amid Legal And Political Uncertainty

TikTok Faces Potential U.S. Shutdown Amid Legal And Political Uncertainty

Why Did Nathan Anderson Decide To Shut Hindenburg Research?

Why Did Nathan Anderson Decide To Shut Hindenburg Research?

Short Seller Firm Hindenburg Research That Targeted Adani Group Announces Shutdown, Leaves A Message

Short Seller Firm Hindenburg Research That Targeted Adani Group Announces Shutdown, Leaves A Message

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox