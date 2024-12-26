Donald Trump Monitors Companies Avoiding Inaugural Fund Donations: Will There Be Consequences?

Donald Trump is keenly watching which companies are contributing to his 2025 inaugural fund. While corporate giants such as Zuckerberg and Bezos pledge millions, some fear that those who do not contribute may face repercussions once Trump resumes office. Will he act?

Donald Trump is set to make a spectacular comeback to the White House after winning the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections with a decisive victory over Kamala Harris. The President-elect’s swearing-in ceremony is going to be a very lavish affair, scheduled to take place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. After this event, Trump will formally assume office, taking over the presidency from Joe Biden.

As the inauguration date approaches, there is considerable commotion among leading corporations, particularly those from Silicon Valley, about contributing to Trump’s inauguration fund. Prominent billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have already pledged millions for the ceremony. Several other corporations are also expected to join the list of donors, eager to support the grand event.

Such sudden outlays raise more than a few eyebrows. The question is: what’s behind the scramble by these companies to contribute to the inaugural fund?

Is It Bid To Get Favorable Policies?

According to speculation, these contributions are more than just mere gestures of goodwill. In fact, many believe that corporations are competing to establish a favorable standing with the Trump administration, hoping for business-friendly policies and keeping the government from scrutinizing their activities.

Before his election victory, Trump regularly issued stern warnings to the big corporations of what actions his administration might take against them. As he was returning to power, the big companies might fear that their future is not rosy without getting aligned with his agenda.

The donations to the inauguration are being seen as a ‘strategic way’ through which the president-elect’s administration is currying favours with the new power center. People close to Trump are very carefully logging which companies are donating what amount, the report quoted by Rolling Stone says.

This has, in a way, further heightened corporate pressure to express loyalty and allegiance through such financial investment.

Joe Biden remains the United States sitting president. This will be after Donald Trump has been inaugurated with an oath ceremony on 20th January 2025. This will signal the beginning of Trump’s second term. The venue of the swearing-in has been scheduled at the America Capitol in Washington, D.C.

ALSO READ | From Obama To Merkel: World Leaders Honor Manmohan Singh’s Legacy