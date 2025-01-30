Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Donald Trump Questions The Mid-Air Collison Near Reagan Airport: Why Didn’t The Helicopter Go Up Or Down, Or Turn?

Trump stated that the crash "should have been prevented" and raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Donald Trump Questions The Mid-Air Collison Near Reagan Airport: Why Didn’t The Helicopter Go Up Or Down, Or Turn?

Donald Trump


President Donald Trump expressed concerns over the tragic mid-air collision involving an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump stated that the crash “should have been prevented” and raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Trump Questions the Mid-Air Collison

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the helicopter didn’t take evasive action or why air traffic control didn’t provide clearer instructions to the helicopter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He remarked that the airplane was on a perfect approach path, with its lights visible, yet the helicopter flew directly towards it for an extended period. He further questioned why the helicopter wasn’t directed to adjust its position, noting, “This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.”

 

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” Trump posted.

In an official statement, President Trump expressed his sorrow over the accident, saying, “May God Bless their souls” and praising the efforts of first responders.

He added that he was closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates as more information became available. Vice President JD Vance also shared his prayers for those involved in the incident.

The Collision and Emergency Response

Details of the Crash: The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. EST near Reagan National Airport. A Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet, American Airlines Flight 5342, collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk military helicopter.

Emergency services have since launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, where the crash took place.

Onboard the Aircraft: The commercial jet had 60 passengers and four crew members onboard, while the Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers.

Search and Rescue: The Potomac River search continues, with emergency crews working to recover victims from the water. At least four individuals have been rescued so far, and the search remains ongoing.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Footage

Videos captured from an observation camera near the Kennedy Center show two sets of lights converging in a fireball, which is believed to be the moment of the collision.

Flight tracking data shows that the jet was on its final approach to the airport when the signal abruptly cut off.

Emergency teams have been on site, with fireboats actively scouring the river. According to the FAA, the crash occurred while the jet was on approach to Runway 33.

Air traffic control had instructed the helicopter to pass behind the jet, but communication was lost shortly before the collision. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash, with the NTSB leading the inquiry.

President and Vice President Offer Prayers and Support

In light of the tragedy, Vice President JD Vance also posted a message on social media urging people to pray for those involved in the crash. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public that the situation was being closely monitored from FAA headquarters.

The White House has confirmed the details of the crash, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informing the public that President Trump was briefed on the incident.

Local authorities, including DC Police, have stated that a search and rescue operation is ongoing, but no official information on casualties has been confirmed yet.

The FAA and NTSB are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the mid-air collision. The incident marks a tragic event in aviation history, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the causes behind this devastating crash.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Filed under

donald trump Washington DC Plane Crash World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh’s New Mayor Following Cross-Voting

Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh’s New Mayor Following Cross-Voting

Martyrs’ Day 2025: A Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Brave Martyrs Who Sacrificed For India’s Freedom

Martyrs’ Day 2025: A Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Brave Martyrs Who Sacrificed For India’s...

Is China’s DeepSeek AI Available In India? Here’s What You Need To Know

Is China’s DeepSeek AI Available In India? Here’s What You Need To Know

AAP Leaders To Bring Contaminated Yamuna Water To BJP Headquarters Amid Allegations Of Poisoning

AAP Leaders To Bring Contaminated Yamuna Water To BJP Headquarters Amid Allegations Of Poisoning

Ambuja Cements’ PAT Grows More Than Double YoY In Q3 FY’25

Ambuja Cements’ PAT Grows More Than Double YoY In Q3 FY’25

Entertainment

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox