Trump stated that the crash "should have been prevented" and raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading to the incident.

President Donald Trump expressed concerns over the tragic mid-air collision involving an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

Trump Questions the Mid-Air Collison

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the helicopter didn’t take evasive action or why air traffic control didn’t provide clearer instructions to the helicopter.

He remarked that the airplane was on a perfect approach path, with its lights visible, yet the helicopter flew directly towards it for an extended period. He further questioned why the helicopter wasn’t directed to adjust its position, noting, “This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.”

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” Trump posted.

In an official statement, President Trump expressed his sorrow over the accident, saying, “May God Bless their souls” and praising the efforts of first responders.

He added that he was closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates as more information became available. Vice President JD Vance also shared his prayers for those involved in the incident.

The Collision and Emergency Response

Details of the Crash: The collision occurred just before 9 p.m. EST near Reagan National Airport. A Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet, American Airlines Flight 5342, collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk military helicopter.

Emergency services have since launched a large-scale search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, where the crash took place.

Onboard the Aircraft: The commercial jet had 60 passengers and four crew members onboard, while the Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers.

Search and Rescue: The Potomac River search continues, with emergency crews working to recover victims from the water. At least four individuals have been rescued so far, and the search remains ongoing.

🚨#BREAKING: A newly surfaced photo shows the wreckage of PSA America Airlines Flight 5342, which plunged into the Potomac River earlier tonight while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C pic.twitter.com/idq5zekNQh — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 30, 2025

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Footage

Videos captured from an observation camera near the Kennedy Center show two sets of lights converging in a fireball, which is believed to be the moment of the collision.

Flight tracking data shows that the jet was on its final approach to the airport when the signal abruptly cut off.

Emergency teams have been on site, with fireboats actively scouring the river. According to the FAA, the crash occurred while the jet was on approach to Runway 33.

Air traffic control had instructed the helicopter to pass behind the jet, but communication was lost shortly before the collision. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash, with the NTSB leading the inquiry.

President and Vice President Offer Prayers and Support

In light of the tragedy, Vice President JD Vance also posted a message on social media urging people to pray for those involved in the crash. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public that the situation was being closely monitored from FAA headquarters.

The White House has confirmed the details of the crash, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informing the public that President Trump was briefed on the incident.

Local authorities, including DC Police, have stated that a search and rescue operation is ongoing, but no official information on casualties has been confirmed yet.

The FAA and NTSB are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the mid-air collision. The incident marks a tragic event in aviation history, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the causes behind this devastating crash.