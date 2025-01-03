Home
Donald Trump Faces Sentencing On January 10 In Hush Money Case As NY Judge Upholds President-Elect’s Conviction

Manhattan Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has ordered Trump, 78, to appear for sentencing, either in person or virtually, in a lower Manhattan courtroom.

A Manhattan judge has ruled that President-elect Donald Trump will face sentencing in a criminal case stemming from his alleged involvement in falsifying business records. The sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2025, shortly before Trump is set to take office.

Sentencing Date and Legal Context

Manhattan Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has ordered Trump, 78, to appear for sentencing, either in person or virtually, in a lower Manhattan courtroom. The judge emphasized the urgency of resolving the case before Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, as presidential immunity would likely apply once he assumes office.

The court stated, “Finding no legal impediment to sentencing and recognizing that Presidential immunity will likely attach once Defendant takes his Oath of Office, it is incumbent upon this Court to set this matter down for the imposition of sentence prior to January 20, 2025.”

Background of the Case

The case, initiated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in April 2023, marked the first of four criminal indictments against Trump following his initial presidency. Prosecutors alleged that Trump, alongside former American Media CEO David Pecker, orchestrated a scheme to suppress damaging stories during the 2016 presidential campaign.

One key instance involved porn star Stormy Daniels. After Pecker declined to purchase her account of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, Michael Cohen, Trump’s then-personal attorney, secured a loan to buy the story himself. Trump later reimbursed Cohen, falsely labeling the payments as legal services.

Guilty Verdict and Delayed Sentencing

In May 2023, a Manhattan jury convicted Trump of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. His sentencing was initially scheduled for July 2023 but was postponed multiple times, partly to allow for legal briefings after a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the scope of presidential immunity for official acts.

Trump’s defense team argued that the Supreme Court ruling necessitated dismissing the indictment and verdict, citing evidence such as social media posts and testimony from former White House staff. However, Bragg’s office countered that the ruling did not affect the Manhattan case.

In December 2024, Justice Merchan rejected Trump’s claims of presidential immunity, ruling it inapplicable to the charges at hand. This decision allowed the sentencing to proceed as planned.

This case underscores the legal challenges Trump faces as he prepares to return to the White House. The outcome could have significant implications for both Trump’s presidency and the broader interpretation of legal accountability for elected officials.

