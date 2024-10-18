Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Donald Trump's Health: Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician for the White House, informed Axios that Donald Trump has never been a smoker, but he does have a weight issue.

Donald Trump’s Health: Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician for the White House, informed Axios that Donald Trump has never been a smoker, but he does have a weight issue. He indicated that Trump seems to be in relatively good health for his age, although he expressed concerns regarding Trump’s cognitive abilities for making critical decisions. It’s important to note that Kuhlman has never conducted a personal examination of Trump.

According to available records, Trump stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 244 pounds (110 kg), which categorizes him as medically obese. However, there are multiple records concerning Trump’s height and weight; he self-reported a weight of 215 pounds (97.5 kg) in 2020, while a 2018 record indicated he weighed 239 pounds (108 kg).

High cholesterol, history of dementia

In 2018, it was disclosed that Trump had high cholesterol, which reportedly decreased by 2020, as noted by reports. Additionally, Trump has a family history of dementia, as his father, Fred Trump, was diagnosed with the condition in 1991 at the age of 86 and later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

That same year, it was reported that Trump was diagnosed with a common type of heart disease, which could be managed by increasing the dosage of his cholesterol-lowering medication, as per the Mayo Clinic’s assessment.

Trump’s health claims

Trump has claimed success on a cognitive test, although it is unclear which specific test he references. In 2018, he underwent the Montreal Cognitive Assessment administered by Dr. Ronny Jackson, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30, according to reports.

Should he win the election, Donald Trump, who is currently 78 years old, would become the oldest president in U.S. history to be inaugurated. He has yet to disclose his detailed medical report, which has led to intensified scrutiny from Kamala Harris’s campaign. The Vice President has released her complete health record, affirming her fitness for the presidency, and has urged her opponent to do the same while questioning his mental sharpness with just three weeks remaining before the election.

Read More: Trump Mocks Kamala Harris At Al Smith Dinner While She Campaigns In Wisconsin