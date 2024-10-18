Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Donald Trump's Health: Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician for the White House, informed Axios that Donald Trump has never been a smoker, but he does have a weight issue.

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Donald Trump’s Health: Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former physician for the White House, informed Axios that Donald Trump has never been a smoker, but he does have a weight issue. He indicated that Trump seems to be in relatively good health for his age, although he expressed concerns regarding Trump’s cognitive abilities for making critical decisions. It’s important to note that Kuhlman has never conducted a personal examination of Trump.

According to available records, Trump stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 244 pounds (110 kg), which categorizes him as medically obese. However, there are multiple records concerning Trump’s height and weight; he self-reported a weight of 215 pounds (97.5 kg) in 2020, while a 2018 record indicated he weighed 239 pounds (108 kg).

High cholesterol, history of dementia

In 2018, it was disclosed that Trump had high cholesterol, which reportedly decreased by 2020, as noted by reports. Additionally, Trump has a family history of dementia, as his father, Fred Trump, was diagnosed with the condition in 1991 at the age of 86 and later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

That same year, it was reported that Trump was diagnosed with a common type of heart disease, which could be managed by increasing the dosage of his cholesterol-lowering medication, as per the Mayo Clinic’s assessment.

Trump’s health claims

Trump has claimed success on a cognitive test, although it is unclear which specific test he references. In 2018, he underwent the Montreal Cognitive Assessment administered by Dr. Ronny Jackson, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30, according to reports.

Should he win the election, Donald Trump, who is currently 78 years old, would become the oldest president in U.S. history to be inaugurated. He has yet to disclose his detailed medical report, which has led to intensified scrutiny from Kamala Harris’s campaign. The Vice President has released her complete health record, affirming her fitness for the presidency, and has urged her opponent to do the same while questioning his mental sharpness with just three weeks remaining before the election.

Read More: Trump Mocks Kamala Harris At Al Smith Dinner While She Campaigns In Wisconsin

Filed under

Donald Trump's Health Harris Trump cognitive test Trump Health Trump height Trump weight US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘...

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Entertainment

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox