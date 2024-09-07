Saturday, September 7, 2024

Egypt’s Economic Minister Focuses On Enhancing Trade And Cooperation

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy of the UAE, and Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy of the UAE, and Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, held a pivotal meeting to explore ways to strengthen economic ties between their countries. This discussion took place during the Arab Economic and Social Council meetings, which were recently concluded at the Arab League headquarters under UAE’s chairmanship.

Key Discussion Points

During their meeting, the two ministers focused on several key areas:

  • Stimulating Private Sector Growth: They discussed strategies to enhance economic policies that stimulate private sector activity, aiming to increase productivity and foster bilateral economic cooperation.
  • Economic Programme Development: The ministers reviewed how to develop and implement economic programs that align with global changes, ensuring that both nations’ economic strategies are responsive and effective.
  • Boosting Performance and Competitiveness: The discussions also covered improving performance and the efficiency of the planning system. They emphasized leveraging best practices to enhance economic competitiveness and promote development efforts.

Commitment to Cooperation

Bin Touq expressed the UAE Ministry of Economy’s readiness to collaborate with the Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation. He highlighted a commitment to advancing the development plans of both nations through enhanced cooperation.

Dr. Al-Mashat praised the strong, enduring relationship between the UAE and Egypt. She reaffirmed the Egyptian government’s dedication to further strengthening this bond and enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including:

  • Food Security
  • Infrastructure
  • Energy

Both ministers underscored their shared goal of deepening collaboration to drive mutual growth and address common challenges effectively.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

