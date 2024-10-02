Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Israel announced on Wednesday that eight of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon as its forces advanced into the northern neighbor in an operation against the Hezbollah militant group.

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Israel announced on Wednesday that eight of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon as its forces advanced into the northern neighbor in an operation against the Hezbollah militant group.

This marks the deadliest toll for the Israeli military on the Lebanon front amid a year of ongoing border clashes with its Iranian-backed adversary.

Hezbollah reported that its fighters were engaged in direct confrontations with Israeli forces inside Lebanon, marking the first ground clashes since Israeli troops crossed the border. The group claimed to have destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with rockets near the border town of Maroun El Ras.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences in a video message, stating, “We are in the midst of a challenging war against Iran’s Axis of Evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen, as we will stand united, and with God’s help, we will prevail together.”

The Israeli military indicated that regular infantry and armored units were joining ground operations in Lebanon, following a significant missile barrage from Iran, which launched over 180 missiles into Israel. This attack heightened fears of a broader conflict engulfing the oil-rich Middle East.

While Iran claimed that its missile strike—the largest assault on Israel to date—was concluded unless provoked further, Israel and the United States vowed to respond strongly.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Israel Lebanon

Also Read

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox