Elon Musk’s $1M Giveaway Sparks DOJ Warning Over Election Legality

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a warning to Elon Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, regarding his lottery-style giveaway of $1 million per day to registered voters.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a warning to Elon Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, regarding his lottery-style giveaway of $1 million per day to registered voters. Reports indicate that the DOJ raised concerns that this promotion could violate federal election laws.

Details of the Giveaway

Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and a prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, recently initiated the giveaway as a means to encourage voter registration. The contest allows American voters to win prizes by signing a petition, although the legality of this initiative remains under scrutiny.

While the precise date of the DOJ’s communication has not been disclosed, sources confirm that it was sent from the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section amid backlash from Democratic circles.

Legal Concerns

U.S. law prohibits paying individuals to register to vote, although the legality of Musk’s contest has not been definitively established. During a recent event in Pennsylvania, Musk stated, “We want to try to get over a million, maybe 2 million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment.”

The contest stipulates that participants must be registered voters, but it does not require affiliation with any political party. Musk has pledged to award $1 million daily until Election Day on November 5.

Calls for Investigation

In response to the contest, a coalition of Republican former prosecutors has urged the DOJ to conduct an investigation. They highlighted the unprecedented nature of such a giveaway in modern political practice and suggested that it may violate both federal and state laws.

Musk has previously refuted claims of illegality, asserting, “You can be from any or no political party, and you don’t even have to vote.” The contest’s rules were later amended to describe the financial awards as payments for jobs, claiming that winners would serve as spokespersons for America PAC.

Expert Opinions

Legal experts have expressed mixed opinions on the matter. Some assert that Musk’s offer could be illegal. Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor, emphasized the potential violations of U.S. election law that could result in severe penalties. Adav Noti from the Campaign Legal Center echoed these concerns, stating that the giveaway is a violation of federal law.

Conversely, Jeremy Paul, a law professor, suggested that Musk might have identified a loophole, arguing that the structure of the contest could complicate legal challenges in court.

As the November elections draw near, the controversy surrounding Musk’s initiative raises significant questions about the intersection of money and electoral processes in the U.S.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Howard Lutnick Accused Of Mixing Business Interests With Trump’s Transition