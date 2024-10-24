Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s $1M Giveaway Sparks DOJ Warning Over Election Legality

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a warning to Elon Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, regarding his lottery-style giveaway of $1 million per day to registered voters.

Elon Musk’s $1M Giveaway Sparks DOJ Warning Over Election Legality

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a warning to Elon Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, regarding his lottery-style giveaway of $1 million per day to registered voters. Reports indicate that the DOJ raised concerns that this promotion could violate federal election laws.

Details of the Giveaway

Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual and a prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, recently initiated the giveaway as a means to encourage voter registration. The contest allows American voters to win prizes by signing a petition, although the legality of this initiative remains under scrutiny.

While the precise date of the DOJ’s communication has not been disclosed, sources confirm that it was sent from the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section amid backlash from Democratic circles.

Legal Concerns

U.S. law prohibits paying individuals to register to vote, although the legality of Musk’s contest has not been definitively established. During a recent event in Pennsylvania, Musk stated, “We want to try to get over a million, maybe 2 million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment.”

The contest stipulates that participants must be registered voters, but it does not require affiliation with any political party. Musk has pledged to award $1 million daily until Election Day on November 5.

Calls for Investigation

In response to the contest, a coalition of Republican former prosecutors has urged the DOJ to conduct an investigation. They highlighted the unprecedented nature of such a giveaway in modern political practice and suggested that it may violate both federal and state laws.

Musk has previously refuted claims of illegality, asserting, “You can be from any or no political party, and you don’t even have to vote.” The contest’s rules were later amended to describe the financial awards as payments for jobs, claiming that winners would serve as spokespersons for America PAC.

Expert Opinions

Legal experts have expressed mixed opinions on the matter. Some assert that Musk’s offer could be illegal. Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor, emphasized the potential violations of U.S. election law that could result in severe penalties. Adav Noti from the Campaign Legal Center echoed these concerns, stating that the giveaway is a violation of federal law.

Conversely, Jeremy Paul, a law professor, suggested that Musk might have identified a loophole, arguing that the structure of the contest could complicate legal challenges in court.

As the November elections draw near, the controversy surrounding Musk’s initiative raises significant questions about the intersection of money and electoral processes in the U.S.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Howard Lutnick Accused Of Mixing Business Interests With Trump’s Transition

Filed under

$1 million per day America PAC Elon Musk U.S. Department of Justice
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Broad Consensus Achieved’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

‘Broad Consensus Achieved’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

How Did Team India Shine At WorldSkills 2024 In Lyon?

How Did Team India Shine At WorldSkills 2024 In Lyon?

Indian Army Vehicle Attacked Near Botapathri In Gulmarg

Indian Army Vehicle Attacked Near Botapathri In Gulmarg

Will Reliance Pay ₹1 Crore To A Delhi Developer For JioHotstar’s Domain? But Why?

Will Reliance Pay ₹1 Crore To A Delhi Developer For JioHotstar’s Domain? But Why?

‘Let Those Affected By Demolition Come To Court’, Says SC

‘Let Those Affected By Demolition Come To Court’, Says SC

Entertainment

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox