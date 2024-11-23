Elon Musk’s Former Partner Alleges He Is Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

Musician Clare ‘Grimes’ Boucher has alleged that her ex-partner, billionaire Elon Musk, is preventing her from seeing their three children—X AE A-Xii, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Siderael. The contentious custody battle has unfolded following their breakup after a relationship spanning from 2018 to 2022.

Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her struggles, writing: “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights, having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids. Fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience).”

Months Without Seeing One Child

The artist revealed her distress over going months without seeing one of her children. “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors,” she said, highlighting the toll the dispute has taken on her personal and professional life.

Financial Challenges and Legal Disputes

According to legal filings, Musk filed for custody in Texas, where many of his businesses operate. Grimes counter-sued in California, seeking a parental relationship. While reports suggest the legal dispute has been resolved, Grimes claimed it left her financially strained, impacting her ability to produce music.

Mother’s Plea to Musk

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, publicly urged Musk to allow the children to visit their ailing great-grandmother in Canada. On X, she stated: “Time is of the essence now. Honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes.”

This custody battle has drawn attention for its legal complexities and its emotional toll on both parties.