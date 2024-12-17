Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches Historic $500 Billion

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), reached a record-breaking net worth of $500 billion, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), reached a record-breaking net worth of $500 billion, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This makes him the first individual in history to achieve this level of wealth. Earlier, on December 11, Musk’s net worth had been reported at $400 billion, also a historic milestone.

Musk serves as the CEO of Tesla, the world’s most valuable car manufacturer, known for its electric vehicles and solar batteries. Additionally, he leads SpaceX, which supplies NASA and advances space exploration. Musk also owns X, a rebranded social media platform acquired in 2022, and oversees ventures like Neuralink, xAI, and The Boring Company.

Key Holdings in Tesla and SpaceX

Musk owns approximately 13% of Tesla, based on the company’s 2024 proxy statement, along with 304 million exercisable stock options from his 2018 compensation package. SpaceX, valued at nearly $350 billion in a December 2024 tender offer, sees Musk holding about 42% ownership through a trust.

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk rebranded the platform as X in 2023. However, its valuation has since declined by approximately 72%, as noted in a 2024 financial filing. Musk currently owns around 79% of X Corp.

Musk’s stakes in Neuralink, xAI, and The Boring Company are valued based on recent funding rounds, industry reports, and PitchBook data. A 15% liquidity discount is applied to these valuations.

Wealth Timeline and Philanthropy

Musk became the world’s richest individual in January 2021 after Tesla’s market value surged, surpassing other global automakers. He relocated Tesla’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, in 2021 and has expressed plans to eventually retire on Mars.

In April 2012, Musk joined Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, committing to donating the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 after initially offering $44 billion and attempting to withdraw from the deal. By October 2022, the acquisition was completed, and the platform was renamed X in April 2023, marking another chapter in Musk’s portfolio of transformative ventures.

