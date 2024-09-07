Donald Trump faces an array of legal challenges, his team’s strategy has successfully delayed three major trials until after the 2024 US election.

Donald Trump, the former US President and current Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, faces a complex web of legal battles. Initially, it seemed likely that Trump could be convicted before the November 5 election, but his legal team has managed to push back three out of four criminal trials. Despite being indicted on 88 charges, his legal strategy has postponed significant proceedings until after the election.

Here’s a breakdown of where each trial stands:

1. Challenges to the 2020 Election Results

Trump faces federal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, including counts of “conspiracy to defraud the United States” and “obstructing an official proceeding.” Although Trump is not directly charged with inciting the January 6 Capitol riot, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith alleges that his actions led to the violence.

Initially scheduled for March 4, 2024, the trial has been delayed due to a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. The court ruled in July that Trump is broadly protected for official acts carried out during his presidency. This ruling forced Smith to revise the indictment, with further delays expected.

2. Georgia Election Interference Case

In Georgia, Trump is charged with attempting to interfere in the 2020 election, including a notorious phone call in which he urged officials to “find” 11,000 votes. Trump was even required to take a mugshot, marking a historic first for a former US president.

However, the case has been paused due to a conflict of interest involving the prosecutor, Fani Willis, and her relationship with an investigator. This, along with the ruling on presidential immunity, has stalled the trial, which was originally set to begin on August 5, 2023.

3. Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Trump faces another federal case for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The most severe charges could carry a 10-year prison sentence. This trial was originally slated for May 20, 2024, but progress halted when Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, ruled that Special Prosecutor Smith’s appointment may have been illegal. The case now awaits an appellate court decision, which could take months.

4. Hush Money Sentencing

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, meant to cover up a scandal ahead of the 2016 election. He faces up to four years in prison for 34 counts. Originally, sentencing was set for September 2023, but it has now been postponed until November 26—weeks after the 2024 election—providing temporary relief for Trump.

Although Donald Trump faces an array of legal challenges, his team’s strategy has successfully delayed three major trials until after the 2024 US election. With the court proceedings postponed, the Republican candidate remains focused on his campaign.

