Extreme Cold Forces School Closures: Syracuse, Minneapolis, And Minnesota Schools Closed Today – January 21, 2025

Due to extreme cold weather, the Syracuse City School District and several Minnesota schools, including Minneapolis Public Schools, have announced closures.

As extreme cold weather grips parts of the United States, several schools and organizations have made announcements regarding closures and delays due to the hazardous conditions.

In Syracuse, the region’s largest school district, Syracuse City School District, has announced a closure for the day. With over 17,000 students enrolled, the district cited dangerously low temperatures and wind chill factors as the primary reason for the closure.

The forecast for today predicts a low of just 3 degrees, with wind chills plummeting to a bone-chilling minus 11 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Minnesota Schools Follow Suit with Closures

Across Minnesota, the cold wave has led to additional school closures as well. Many districts, including Minneapolis Public Schools and the Anoka-Hennepin Public School District, have canceled classes due to dangerous cold conditions. The closures come as many schools in the state were already scheduled to be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, after the holiday, the threat of extreme cold prompted a number of schools to stay closed, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect across the state of Minnesota, lasting until Tuesday at noon, with wind chills continuing to stay below zero.

Cold Front Expected to Persist

While temperatures are expected to rise into the single digits by Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists warn that the wind chill will still keep the conditions dangerously cold. According to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, light snow is also expected throughout the rest of the week, continuing to impact daily activities.

This weather system is expected to affect students, families, and staff across the region as the cold front persists. Schools and districts are closely monitoring the conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.

