Family of Trump Rally Shooter Thomas Crooks Reacts: 'What the Hell is Going On?'

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at former US President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, was shot dead by US Secret Service officials. Described as a quiet and non-violent person by those who knew him, Crooks’ family is grappling with the shocking incident.

Speaking to CNN, Thomas’ father, Matthew Crooks, expressed his confusion and distress, stating, “I’m trying to figure out what the hell is going on.” He mentioned he would withhold further comments until after speaking with law enforcement.

Mark Crooks, the shooter’s uncle, told The Independent that the incident was a major shock to the family. He stated, “I don’t know what to say,” as he struggled to process the news. Mark, who lives in Pennsylvania, mentioned he had not been in contact with Thomas for years, describing him as someone who kept to himself and didn’t maintain family ties.

Thomas’ parents, Matthew and Mary Crooks, are certified behavioral counselors. Thomas, aged 20, would have been eligible to vote in his first presidential election. His former classmates and neighbors described him as a misfit in high school, a shy and reserved individual with no violent tendencies or political inclinations. Some classmates noted he was bullied and labeled a “loner,” making him an easy target.

One former classmate expressed disbelief at the incident, saying, “I was just, like, shocked — I just couldn’t believe he did something that bold, considering he was such a quiet and kept-to-himself kind of person.”

On Saturday, Crooks fired multiple rounds from an AR-style gun at the political rally, with one bullet hitting Donald Trump in the right ear. The attack resulted in the death of one bystander and left two others critically injured. The geopolitical climate remains unstable following the shooting, as Crooks’ family and the broader community continue to come to terms with the tragic event.