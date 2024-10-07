Firefighters Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon

At least ten firefighters lost their lives following an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Rescue teams are currently working to locate individuals who may be trapped beneath the debris from the attack. There has been no immediate response from the Israeli military, but they previously confirmed that their fighter jets targeted positions associated with the armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Widespread Airstrikes Reported

On Monday afternoon, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli aircraft had struck over 30 towns and villages surrounding the coastal city of Tyre. Observations noted that some strikes occurred in hilly areas near the border, while others hit more populated regions of the city.

Escalation of Military Operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated they are conducting extensive operations against Hezbollah in the south, including targeted strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The situation appears to be escalating, with the IDF announcing the involvement of a third division in its ground operation that began six days ago.

Humanitarian Impact of the Conflict

According to Lebanese authorities, weeks of intense airstrikes and military actions have resulted in over 1,400 fatalities and displaced approximately 1.2 million people. The conflict has intensified since Hezbollah began launching rockets into northern Israel in response to the Gaza war, with significant casualties reported on both sides.

Hezbollah’s Response

Despite the significant losses, Hezbollah has maintained its defiance, asserting its confidence in its ability to resist Israeli aggression. In a demonstration of this stance, the group launched rockets into the northern Israeli cities of Haifa and Tiberias, causing damage and injuries.

Israeli Government’s Position

The Israeli government, which designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, has committed to ensuring the safety of displaced residents in the border areas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of counterattacking against perceived threats from Iran and its affiliates for national security.

