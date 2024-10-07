Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Hurricane Milton Intensifies: Category 4 Storm Targets Florida

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm on Monday, advancing toward major Florida cities, including Tampa and Orlando.

Hurricane Milton Intensifies: Category 4 Storm Targets Florida

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm on Monday, advancing toward major Florida cities, including Tampa and Orlando. With the potential for a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, the region is bracing for possible mass evacuations just weeks after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage along the coastline.

Current Status and Forecast

On October 6, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed Milton swirling over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s maximum sustained winds reached 150 mph (240 kph), prompting warnings from the National Hurricane Center. According to an advisory, Milton was about 815 miles from Tampa and could arrive by midweek as a significant hurricane. “Air Force hurricane hunters find Milton rapidly intensifying into a hurricane,” the NHC reported.

Evacuations and Preparations

In anticipation of Milton’s arrival, a hurricane warning has been issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, with much of Florida’s west coast under hurricane and storm surge watches. Forecasters predict an 8- to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay, alongside 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain across mainland Florida and the Keys.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the urgency of cleaning up debris left by Hurricane Helene, stating, “We don’t have time for bureaucracy and red tape. We have to get the job done.” He expanded the state of emergency to 51 counties and urged residents to prepare for potential power outages and disruptions.

Impact of Previous Storms

The region is still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which left at least 230 people dead and caused extensive damage along its path. The Tampa Bay area experienced significant flooding, particularly along a 20-mile stretch of barrier islands from St. Petersburg to Clearwater.

In preparation for Milton, emergency measures include staging fuel for gas vehicles and charging stations for electric vehicles along evacuation routes, a strategy informed by past experiences from Hurricane Irma in 2017. “We are preparing … for the largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Monitoring and Safety Measures

As Milton approaches, Florida has suspended road tolls in western central areas, and schools, including the University of Central Florida, have announced closures. Residents of mobile and manufactured homes in Hillsborough County are required to evacuate by Tuesday night, while Tampa has opened city garages for residents seeking to protect their vehicles from flooding.

The coastal Mexican state of Yucatán has also canceled classes in several towns as a precaution, anticipating Milton’s effects. The unusual trajectory of Milton, forming so far west in the Gulf, highlights the variability of storm patterns this hurricane season. “It’s not uncommon to get a hurricane threat in October along the west coast of Florida, but forming all the way in the southwest Gulf and then striking Florida is a little bit more unusual,” noted a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center.

